Hennes Communications named among the top crisis public relations firms in the U.S. by Chambers and Partners, considered the leading independent professional legal research company in the world, according to a news release.
Chambers and Partners, founded in 1989, provides detailed rankings and insights into the world’s top lawyers, legal department and law firms for the use by organizations in 70 countries worldwide, according to the release. Hennes is one of 16 communication consulting firms included in the list for 2023 as Chambers also evaluates and considers applications from select professional advisers who work with the legal profession to provide closely aligned services.
“We are thrilled to be included in what is probably the most exacting lists compiled by any consulting organization in the world,” Bruce Hennes, CEO of Hennes Communications, said in the release. “From our many years working with firms and individuals in the legal profession, we know the rigorous process organizations go through to be considered by Chambers. This is a high honor for our firm.”
Hennes is a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
Listed in the crisis and risk management professional advisers’ category, Chambers noted Hennes Communications’ in-depth experience creating and implementing communications responses to crises and reputational difficulties. The listing also noted the firm’s expertise integrating social media strategies into crisis response, its media training work and crisis preparedness and planning counsel, the release stated.
This was the first year the firm submitted an application for consideration. Applicants submit an extensive list of references, detailed examples of work performed for clients along with details of results achieved, and participate in a personal interview with Chambers’ staff, according to the release.
Hennes Communications, founded in 1989, works extensively with law firms and corporate law departments throughout the country, as well as government agencies, public and private companies, educational institutions, health care providers and nonprofit organizations, the release stated.
“Having a seat at the table with a client’s legal counsel is both a great privilege and a deep responsibility,” Hennes said. “We know how high the stakes are in these situations and we take our role very seriously. The advice we give can have enormous influence on reputation, stakeholder trust, employee confidence and even operational success.”