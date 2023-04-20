ABC News’ Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang explored aspects of her Asian and Jewish identities, and where the two meet, at the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland’s rescheduled 128th opening meeting April 17 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
The meeting, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 12, 2022, was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022. Chang was sent to England to cover the news and the Queen’s live funeral.
As part of the programming, the Hannah G. Solomon Award was presented to NCJW/CLE member and past president Elaine Geller. One of the group’s most prestigious honors, the award is given to a person who has changed the lives of others through leadership, advocacy and community engagement. Introduced by Roberta Herman, Geller thanked NCJW/CLE for the honor and delivered the motzi before lunch was served. Challah loaves were provided by Bread Love.
“Discouraging as it may seem sometimes, like Hannah, we will not give up,” she said. “All that I have been able to accomplish is the result of us all working together, knowing that the louder the voices, the more likely we’re heard. ... We will continue the tradition of using our powerful voices to confront and tackle the issues obstructing the rights and freedoms in our communities.”
Following lunch, event co-chair Ali Schwartz introduced Chang’s talk, followed by a highlight reel of her accomplishments. Schwartz co-chaired the event alongside Susie Gordon and Berna Bader.
In addition to her role as co-anchor of “Nightline,” Chang is also a regular contributor to “Good Morning America” and “20/20,” winning acclaim for stories that have themes of civil and women’s rights and social justice. Born in Seoul, South Korea, Chang was raised in Northern California and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a founding board member of the Korean American Community Foundation. She converted to Judaism after marrying her husband, Neal Shapiro, and the couple has three sons.
A Q&A portion following her talk was moderated by WEWS Cleveland Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau.
Framing her talk similarly to the Four Questions, Chang explored how her career in journalism is different from others, how her path to Judaism was different from others, why or how antisemitism is different from other forms of hate, and how she can make a difference, both personally and professionally.
Growing up, Chang said she always felt that sense of otherness – coming from a Korean family, wondering if it was possible to break down the barriers associated with being a minority and the judgment that comes with being different.
“But, the way I saw the world as a young girl, it was the same way I see the world as a journalist,” she said, focusing her work on in-depth personal narratives and long-form storytelling to get to the core of what it means to be human.
As for her journey to Judaism, Chang said when she first started dating her husband, she wasn’t interested in converting. This wish carried over to when they got married and even when they started having children. But one day, while sitting at the dinner table, she realized Judaism was something she wanted.
“I really sort of grew to want Judaism for myself,” she said of her initial disinterest in conversion. During that process, she added that she and her husband grew to regard their rabbis as their friends. “The context of our relationship with Judaism changed.”
Recognizing the othering all minority communities experience, Chang said many recognize differences but don’t “see the connections.” Her sons, she said, refer to themselves as “50% Asian and 100% Jewish,” passionately aligning with both identities. She explained that when one of her sons left Jewish day school for high school, he experienced antisemitic comments from a classmate as a freshman.
“The fact there is this undercurrent (of hate) that exists today speaks volumes,” she said.
Mentioning the rise in anti-Asian hate following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chang drew a connection to the onslaught of antisemitic rhetoric Jews face every day, and the unique intersection of hate experienced by multicultural Jews. Chang said in 2020, 7.5 million people self-identified as Jewish and the biggest growth was seen in those that are Jewish by choice, like herself, or come from multicultural backgrounds.
Discussing the differences between anti-Asian hate and antisemitism, Chang said, “The truth is, we all know those intersections are similar.”
“When one group is scapegoated and blamed for whatever social ills are going on at the time, whether its the Muslim ban or migrants on the border, or the LGBTQIA+ and trans activists, or that drag queens are suddenly the death of our culture, they become public enemies,” she said. “It is that kind of scapegoating that can become quite dangerous. It is then you realize that when one community is attacked, all communities are attacked.”
Chang recognized that the meeting and luncheon fell on the same day that Yom Hashoah would be commemorated by communities worldwide, noting “there is nothing to be gained through ignorance.” That is where organizations like NCJW/CLE shine brightest, Chang said - by leaning into community and solidarity, volunteering to help others, and being a light in the darkness.
“So much of what we do, when we take part in the community and lean into our identity, and we do all the things we sort of consciously do, ultimately what we’re building towards is not just a better world but a better sense of meaning and purpose,” she said. “That, at the end of the day, is the key to life.”