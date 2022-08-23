Following two years of virtual opening meetings, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland will make a return to in-person programming for its 128th opening meeting and luncheon on Sept. 12 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
Juju Chang, Emmy award-winning co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” will speak about her journey to Judaism and Jewish identity, as well as discuss the historic parallels between anti-Asian hate and antisemitism. Chang is also a regular contributor to “Good Morning America” and “20/20,” winning acclaim for stories that have themes of civil and women’s rights and social justice. Born in Seoul, South Korea, Chang was raised in Northern California and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a founding board member of the Korean American Community Foundation.
A return to an in-person meeting is much anticipated for NCJW/CLE co-presidents Dana Trau and Laura Kuntz, they told the Cleveland Jewish News. Both attend Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and met while serving on the group’s reproductive rights committee. Trau joined NCJW/CLE in 2015 and Kuntz joined in 1993 when she moved to Cleveland and later recommitted to her involvement in 2015.
“We are so thrilled that NCJW/CLE is hosting this in-person opening meeting,” said Trau, who lives in Moreland Hills. “Our members are ready to be in person. They’re missing the kind of connection that comes from being at a lunch, sit at a table and schmooze. We’re really excited about that opportunity.”
For Kuntz, the ability to hear Chang speak at the meeting is “really exciting.”
“While she is most recognized as an Emmy Award-winning anchor, she’s also one of the most prominent Asian Americans in broadcast news,” said Kuintz, a Shaker Heights resident. “What people might not realize about her is that she uses her platform to create and inspire change.”
As the first major event of their co-presidency, which has two more years in the term, Trau said they want the opening meeting to serve as an introduction to what is most important to them as leaders.
“NCJW presidents come in with a big focus and our focus is justice, equity, diversity and inclusion,” she said. “This event and bringing in Juju aligns with that mission and our vision statement. It is a perfect way to start our presidency. ... I am excited to show the community where we are headed.”
Considering their focus on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, Kuntz said Chang’s presence at the meeting also shows the Jewish community that not all Jews look, live, worship or connect with their heritage in the same way.
“There are misconceptions, even within the Jewish community, about who we are as a people,” she said. “Jews are not a marginalized group of people. We are not all white or Ashkenazi. We don’t all celebrate our holidays in the same way. As an organization, we strive to reflect our entire Jewish community. We understand we’re multi-cultural, multi-racial and multi-gender, and we just want to welcome everyone who shares that mission and vision.”
In addition to Chang’s keynote, NCJW/CLE will also present the Hannah G. Solomon Award to member and past president Elaine Geller. One of the group’s most prestigious honors, it is given to a person who has changed the lives of others through leadership, advocacy and community engagement.
“Elaine is so well-deserved,” Trau said. “It’s funny because she’s on our awards committee. We had a secret meeting to nominate her. We all go together on Zoom before the regularly scheduled meeting. Her name was brought up and literally, 15 seconds later, everyone was like ‘oh, yeah.’”
Kuntz said, “Elaine was an easy choice. She has consistently through all the years that she has been actively involved with NCJW been stellar in the way she approaches problem-solving and the way she leads our organization. There was no hesitation in anyone’s mind that she was deserving.”