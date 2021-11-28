About 60 vehicles sporting menorahs on top paraded through the east side streets on the afternoon of Nov. 28 to celebrate the first night of Chanukah in the Light After Dark Menorah Parade in the largest Chanukah parade in the area.
The parade started at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst and went through streets in Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, Lyndhurst, Shaker Heights and University Heights. Families braved the 30-degree temperatures and snow to wave and watch the parade and listen to Chanukah music. Children also received goody bags.
“As the years went by, more and more were excited to be part of this Chanukah-sharing phenomenom, in a wonderful people-city hall partnership,” Rabbi Yossi Freedman, co-director of Downtown Chabad told the Cleveland Jewish News. The event was a project of Downtown Chabad and the Niggun Minyan.
“Weather was a positive factor, in fact it enhanced the idea of bringing Chanukah to the peoples homes. I think significant credit is owed to AJ and Chaya Bulua, that although they deflect their acknowledgement, they were the ones who worked heart and soul for the parade’s success. We had more people who wanted to join, but we had to close registration as we maxed the resources, swags and Ccar mMenorahs.”