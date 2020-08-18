Two Beachwood adults and one minor have been charged in connection with the graffiti, including a swastika, found on several University Heights buildings last month.
According to an Aug. 18 news release from University Heights Police Department, a search warrant was executed on Aug. 14 on South Green Road in Beachwood in reference to two incidents involving graffiti being painted on businesses near South Green and Cedar roads in University Heights between the July 21 and July 26.
From evidence obtained in the investigation and upon review by “various levels of law enforcement/prosecutorial review at local and county levels,” charges were filed in Shaker Heights Municipal Court Aug. 17, the release said.
Bo Briele Truitt, a 23-year-old female of Beachwood, was charged with ethnic intimidation, inducing panic, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal damaging. She was taken into custody Aug. 17.
The same charges were filed against Gabriel Truitt, a 20-year-old male, also of Beachwood, who is being pursued by law enforcement with an open warrant.
Charges were also filed in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court against a 16-year-old female of Beachwood.
The graffiti was found last month at buildings including Friedman, Leavitt & Associates, Inc.; Jewish Learning Connection, which is based at The Waxman Torah Center; Mika’s Wig Boutique & Spa; and Heinen’s. The graffiti on Friedman, Leavitt & Associates depicted a swastika.
“The University Heights Police Department condemns anti-Semitism and acts of ethnic intimidation, and we will remain diligent in our zero tolerance efforts to prevent, investigate and apprehend those who commit such cowardly and hateful acts,” the release said, signed by UH Police Chief Dustin Rogers.