Chautauqua Institution’s board of trustees voted unanimously May 8 to cancel all in-person programming on the grounds of Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., for summer 2020.
Depending on government and public health regulations and guidelines, the Institution may operate a limited range of facilities and services, such as dock installation and service, recreation facilities, and food service for property owners, according to a news release.
The decision follows two months of analysis and consultation with government, public health and public safety officials, as well as analysis of the institution’s capacity to operate safely and responsibly amid a continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Chautauqua will convene online daily throughout its summer assembly season, presenting a multi-dimensional experience in lieu.