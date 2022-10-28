Cleveland-based singer Chayla Hope released her first solo album, “Damn, Feelings,” on Oct. 28.
Hope originally fronted the band Seafair, which disbanded at the beginning of 2019, which left her to pursue her solo project that eventually morphed into “Damn, Feelings” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The album will be available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music and YouTube.
“It’s the craziest thing,” Hope told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I didn’t know when this was going to happen. It took so long to do this record – over nine months, eight hours a day and four days a week with just me and my producer in a room together. As crazy and stressful as this was, I am so proud of it.”
Aside from her time in Seafair, Hope is far from a newcomer in the music industry. With experience pressing vinyl at Gotta Groove Records in Cleveland’s Tyler Village, and a collaboration with producer Jetsy Beatz, also known as Holy Mattress Money, Hope describes the experience of releasing her album as “full circle” – especially with the opportunity to press the album herself at Gotta Groove. Finding her performance identity through drag, Hope was also selected to sing the theme song for “Care Bears: Unlock the Magic”.
“It is this crazy full-circle moment,” said Hope, 35.
She’s married to Teddy Eisenberg, son of Rabbi Matthew Eisenberg of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights. Hope converted to Judaism in 2017.
“I’ve always been proud of the stuff I put out, but ‘Damn, Feelings’ is so me. It’s exactly how I want my music to sound and exactly how I want it to feel. And there is nothing better than that.”
A few songs have already been released to tease the album, including “Alone,” which dropped on Oct. 22, as well as earlier singles “Long Way,” “High,” “Love in Lo-Fi,” “Falling” and “Forget Me Not”.
“Yeah, it’s scary, don’t get me wrong,” Hope said of creating music solely hers. “But, I know in my heart this is the best I could’ve done and I love it. ‘Damn, Feelings’ is like my baby. It makes me happy.”
With each of these singles, Hope created a promotional collaboration with local businesses. For example, Hope worked on a “Lost in Lo-Fi” coffee collaboration with the now-closed Coffee Coffee Coffee and smoking papers to promote “High” with Shway Papers. Other singles saw donations made to local animal shelters, rescuers and anti-poachers.
Next on the collaboration agenda? A “Damn, Feelings” beer with Saucy Brew Works – an 8% ABV Imperial Hazy IPA with pink guava, apricot and blood orange. A listening party for the release, as well as an event to unveil the new drink, will be held Oct. 29 at Saucy Brew Works’ Ohio City Brewpub in Cleveland.
“I wanted to create something that tasted like the record, almost bittersweet,” Hope said. “I thought if we’re re coming out with a beer, we should come out with it the day after my record releases and sit in Saucy and blast the record. It’s such an exciting thing.”
Some music venues in town will also carry the new brew, Hope added.
Everything that has gone into “Damn, Feelings” has fallen into place almost too perfectly, Hope said, even down to the name of the album.
“This is no joke,” Hope said. “I saw hair clips for sale. I was out shopping and the sales girl at the store was wearing hair clips that said ‘DAMN’ and ‘FEELINGS’ on them, and I said, wow. That’s totally me. I am constantly cursing my emotions and I knew that was the name. And then I went and got it tattooed right way.”
Using the recording process as a way to work through her strong feelings, Hope said she wants listeners to take a similar journey.
“For the most part, ‘Damn, Feelings’ takes you through a love story,” she said. “As it goes along, it’s the ins and outs of a relationship, and you get angry and sad. By the end of it, you realize you’re going to be OK. I wanted that to be a theme because we’ve all been through it. I want people to come out of it feeling like they can do anything.”
