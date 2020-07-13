Funeral services for Rabbi Joel Chazin, who died July 11 at age 84, will be at 2 p.m. July 14.
The graveside service at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon can be watched at zoom.us/j/95141821292. Meeting ID is 951 4182 1292.
Chazin, who retired in 2018 after 53 years in the pulpit, was chaplain and director of religious services at Montefiore in Beachwood from 1995 until his retirement in June 2018.
Chazin died of COVID-19 at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, according to his family.
The family requests no visitation.