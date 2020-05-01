The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund coalition announced May 1 its latest round of grants to support the nonprofit community. In total, $507,000 was awarded to 14 organizations and groups serving Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. Since the fund’s creation in mid-March, partners have granted more than $3.8 million to 65 nonprofit groups and organizations.
This week’s grantees are:
Food and shelter
• Cleveland Chesed Center ($25,000): To continue to provide food, including kosher options, via drive-through distribution to financially vulnerable families in Cuyahoga and surrounding counties.
• Denison Avenue United Church of Christ ($25,000): To provide food, shelter, counseling and therapy for unsheltered individuals on Cleveland’s near west side.
• Grace C&MA Church ($25,000): To provide assistance with medication and grocery acquisition and delivery, including cleaning supplies, toiletries and other basic needs for at-risk populations in Middleburg Heights.
• Little Africa Food Collaborative ($47,000): To deliver the needed equipment, supplies, information and most importantly food to seniors, mentally and physically disabled residents and homeless populations on Cleveland’s near east side.
• McKinley Community Outreach Center ($20,000): To provide food and basic needs items for underserved, low-income individuals in western Lake County.
• Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry ($25,000): To meet the increased demand for food deliveries among seniors and low-income families in eastern Cuyahoga County.
• Smart Development Inc. ($50,000): To provide food, basic needs items, language translation and shelter for new immigrants, people of color, and refugees in Cuyahoga County.
• St. Herman’s FOCUS Cleveland ($25,000): To purchase additional supplies to better protect shelter residents and staff, including cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment, and to provide emergency and transitional housing assistance for unsheltered men in Cleveland.
• St. Paul’s Community Outreach ($22,000): To provide funding to assist with utility bills, home repairs, food and employment services for at-risk and low-income residents in the Ohio City and Detroit Shoreway neighborhoods on Cleveland’s near west side.
• Thea Bowman Center ($25,000): To provide food deliveries to at-risk seniors, and to accommodate the increase in general food bank needs for residents in Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.
• Union Miles Development Corporation ($50,000): To assist the Little Africa Food Collaborative with food and crisis preparation kit distribution throughout the Union-Miles, Harvard and Mt. Pleasant communities.
Behavioral health
• Beech Brook ($47,000): To continue to provide mental and behavioral health services via telehealth solutions to low-income individuals and children in Cleveland.
• New Directions, Inc. ($27,000): To continue providing residential and recovery housing, as well as intensive outpatient and recovery services for individuals and their families seeking substance use recovery and mental health assistance in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.
Recovery Resources ($94,000): To continue providing services via telehealth, including assessments, individual and group therapy, psychiatry, nursing, prevention and employment support, while increasing access to food, for residents in Cuyahoga County seeking assistance with mental illness, alcoholism, drug and other addictions.
Overall contributions to the Rapid Response Fund total more than $8.1 million from 70 different corporate, civic and philanthropic partners, including individuals and families across the region. New funding partners since April 24 include Catch Meaning Fund; Pam Conover and Jon Adams; Barbara and Peter Galvin; The Meisel and Pesses Families; and Sandy and Tim Wuliger.
The Rapid Response Fund also will transition to biweekly grantmaking with the next round slated for May 15.