As funeral directors in Ohio press for COVID-19 vaccines for their workers, members of Chevra Kadisha, who volunteer to ritually bathe and dress the deceased, are wondering when they will receive their vaccines as well.
Rabbi Elchonon Zohn, president of the National Association of Chevra Kadisha in Richmond Hill, N.Y., said he has fielded calls from Ohio from volunteers who are seeking to be vaccinated and called the state’s response “slow.”
“I know that in New York and New Jersey we have been getting them, and I know that quite a few other states are getting (vaccines),” Zohn told the CJN on Jan. 29. “But I tell you we really have not been tracking.”
David Levy, manager of Epstein Memorial Chapel in Columbus, told the CJN he wrote Gov. Mike DeWine a letter urging him to include funeral workers as essential, front-line workers who are part of the 1B vaccination group that is now eligible for vaccination.
“We were expected to be on there in the 1B roll-out and we were not,” Levy said, who has fielded calls from more than one Chevra Kadisha volunteer hoping to be vaccinated as an essential worker.
The 1B group includes people ages 65 and older and those with certain health conditions, but it does not include police or firefighters nor does it include funeral directors or those who volunteer to prepare the deceased.
Levy said he also reached out to the Ohio Funeral Directors Association, which on Jan. 22 urged DeWine to ensure funeral directors and their employees get vaccinated immediately.
“When retrieving those who died as a result of the coronavirus from our hospitals and nursing homes, these men and women in the death care industry are also on the front line of this pandemic,” Melissa Sullivan, association director, wrote in the Jan. 22 news release.
Heshy Neiman, president and director of the Chevra Kadisha or Jewish Sacred Society of Cleveland, said this is of particular concern. After the COVID-19 pandemic first touched Ohio nearly a year ago, Neiman said he asked those who were over the age of 60 to consider taking a hiatus or retire from ritually bathing and dressing the deceased, in a ritual called taharah. About 15 to 20 in the higher age group took a hiatus or retired. Several have now returned.
“Most of them want to come back,” said Neiman of Beachwood, who is a member of Congregation Bais Avrohom in Beachwood and Congregation Zichron Chaim in University Heights.
In addition, he said the Cleveland Chevra Kadisha reduced the number of people responding to each call, from four to three, in most cases.
COVID-19 transmission from deceased to living persons has not been recorded, he said, but there is also concern about the potential for transmission from members of the group to one another.
“We’re dealing with deceased every day and many, many of them are COVID (positive),” Neiman said. “It’s very disappointing that our governor has not been able to pull enough vaccinations into Ohio to accommodate funeral workers. ... In New York and other states, they already have given (vaccines) to people who deliver food to the needy. It feels like we are not even on the same planet.”
Neiman said there are people over the age 50 and 60 who are not yet vaccinated and performing taharah.
There are about 70 people in the Cleveland Chevra Kadisha, and Neiman said younger volunteers have stepped up in an effort to protect older volunteers as they care for the deceased in Northeast Ohio. In addition to performing taharah, the Jewish Sacred Society of Cleveland is a nonprofit volunteer organization that ensures a traditional Jewish burial to any Jew in Northeast Ohio regardless of affiliation.
“Thank G-d we have an unbelievable community with so many dedicated people that really want to do it,” he said. “We were able to recruit a lot of people.”
Harvey Sukienik, chairman of the Chevra Kadisha at Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus, said he hopes funeral workers will receive consideration.
“I think it would be nice for them to consider the funeral homes as one of the priorities, but ... I trust in the process,” said Sukienik, who lives in Columbus.
Bart Bookatz, managing funeral director of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights, said he is also concerned.
“We have seen the death rate among the Jewish population, I’m going to say around 15% to 20% over normal and that’s just COVID cases,” Bookatz told the CJN. “We’re exposed to it bringing the deceased into our care. We don’t want to bring it home to our families. We don’t want to give it to the families we meet.”
Last week DeWine said he was reconsidering the issue.
“People who do embalming I think make a very strong case and we’re actually reviewing that right now,” DeWine said at a Jan. 28 press conference. “And we’ll get back to you on that as far as our funeral directors. But we hear them.”
Sullivan called that message hopeful.