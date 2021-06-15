University Heights resident Joshua Chiel was one of four Case Western Reserve University scholars to be accepted into the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program. Recipients were announced last month.
The program recognizes and supports graduate students in NSF-supported STEM disciplines who are pursuing research-based masters and doctoral degrees at accredited United States institutions. The five-year fellowship includes three years of financial support, including an annual stipend of $34,000 and an education allowance of $12,000 to their institution. Other CWRU fellows include student Ayesha Gonzales, and alumni Rebecca Lalk (class of 1920) and Theodore Letsou (class of 2019).
Chiel, 31, is a member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood. He graduated with a BS/MS degree from CWRU in 2020 and attended Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood. He received his GED in 2009. He plans to move to Silver Spring, Ma., to be closer to his graduate school, the University of Maryland at College Park, Md.
Having been interested in physics from a young age, Chiel said he never truly believed he was good enough to receive a fellowship.
“I didn’t think I’d be able to do it,” he said. “I assumed I would fail at some point. So, I kept taking harder and harder classes like pure math and advanced physics, expecting that those courses would demonstrate I wasn’t on the right path. But that plan kind of failed.”
Finding out he was chosen left him with a “deep sense of gratitude” to those who made something like this possible, Chiel said.
“That sense of gratitude to my advisers and people writing recommendation letters for me was just overwhelming,” he said. “But more basically, to my parents, and my rabbi, Rabbi Binyamin Blau at Green Road Synagogue, who have been such a consistent, and wonderful, support to me. There was this immediate sense of shock – how did this even happen – that developed into gratitude.”
For the past year, Chiel has been working as a teaching assistant at the University of Maryland. Though he said he likes teaching, the addition of the National Science Foundation funds will allow him to focus fully on research.
“It feels like a game-changer,” he said. “It allows me to really focus on expanding what I can learn and the skills I can gain in the context of research. With the flexibility it provides, I get to explore multiple different directions, and even collaborations, at the same time.”
But Chiel said he knows he couldn’t have gotten here alone. Crediting his time at CWRU and life in Jewish Cleveland, he said those experiences shaped his perspectives on engaging and contributing to the world, all while “staying passionately committed to halacha and limud Torah.”
“The great encouragement and support of my family and mentors, both in the community and at Case, have positioned me to rise and meet the challenges posed by graduate school and physics research while integrating those efforts into my avodat Hashem: to strive, with Hashem’s help, to do my best at both,” he said. “I feel profoundly blessed to take this background of support and knowledge with me into the doctoral program and beyond, and I aspire, G-d willing, to provide to others the kind of support and encouragement that I have benefited so much from.”