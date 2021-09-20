Cleveland Heights police were alerted to a possible attempted kidnapping on Severn Road on Sept. 19.
Capt. Chris Britton told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 20 a white male with blond hair and a white, scruffy beard approached two juveniles on the corner of Severn Road and Janette Avenue at 4:20 p.m. Sept. 19. He allegedly asked them if he could give them something and the two children ran home, where they reported the incident to their guardians, he said.
This incident is under investigation.
The car is described as an older, light gold or tan sedan, or small SUV.
The suspect was wearing a red tank top and holding a purple bandana.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Heights Police Department tip line at 216-291-5010.