A high school alumni group from China that is based in the United States has given 10,000 KN95 masks and surgical masks to University Hospitals based on a couple’s connection to University Hospitals.
Solon resident Zhiwu Gui grew up in Hubei Province, China, and graduated from Huanggang High School. Huanggang was the second hardest hit Chinese city by COVID-19, behind Wuhan.
Gui’s alma mater has an alumni association based in the U.S. for graduates who now live in America. The Huanggang High School Overseas Alumni Association wanted to do something to help Americans, according to news release from University Hospitals.
Gui’s husband is a radiation physicist at UH Geauga Medical Center in Chardon.