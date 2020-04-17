Nine couples and one individual – all residents of Beachwood who are Chinese – have donated hundreds of surgical masks to the city of Beachwood for use by front-line workers.
In early April, Mayor Martin S. Horwitz was approached by a group of Chinese families living in Beachwood who wanted to make a positive impact on the city by donating hundreds of surgical masks for city use, according to a city news release.
Beachwood’s first responders, essential employees and residents at high-risk for COVID-19 will be given the masks, according to the release.
A total of 970 of the donated masks have been delivered to 482 residents at higher risk for COVID-19, according to Lynn B. Johnson, communications coordinator.
“This generous act truly defines being a good neighbor: these families are concerned about those most at risk in Beachwood and independently took steps to help save lives,” Horwitz said in the release. “ I look forward to properly recognizing them when the time comes that we can all be together,”
The donors were Chun and Ming Li, Xin He and Yu Yang, Shuiliang Yu and Yunlian Wanm Yong Guo and Haiyan Lu, Hualin Zhou and Cuiyu Geng, Xiaojuan Li, Chunlei Zheng and Xiaoqin Liu, Zizhen Kang and Junying Lei, Yong Chen and Lan Lu, Suidong Ouyang and Weiwei Luo.
Beachwood’s elderly or immunocompromised residents seeking masks should call 216-292-1970.