The city of Solon has received 5,000 medical masks and 5,000 pairs of gloves from the Contemporary Chinese Culture Association.
Bo Li, president of the association and principal of the Cleveland Contemporary Chinese School, said the organization has also donated 3,000 medical masks to University Hospitals and to Cleveland Clinic.
More than 100 donors have raised more than $10,000 to pay for the shipments from China.
Mayor Eddy Kraus said the Chinese association was one of many organizations to donate personal protective equipment to the city.
“So many groups have stepped up,” Kraus said. “They’ve provided equipment and PPE. All of these groups just have been great partners and have come forward to help out, especially our first responders.”
Li said his association chose to help out Solon because it has a longstanding presence in the city.
“We always look at solon as the community that we benefit from and also the community that we want to contribute to,” he said.