Chris Ronayne was sworn in as Cuyahoga County’s third County Executive just after midnight Jan. 1 in a private ceremony attended by family and friends in front of the Irish Famine Memorial next to the Cuyahoga River. Ronayne was sworn in by Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan Sheehan.
“My family, like all of your families, came from somewhere,” Ronayne said in a news release. “During a time of famine, the United States took my family in and gave them an opportunity. That’s what we need to give all Cuyahoga County residents: opportunity and a chance to build a better future.”
A ceremonial inauguration will be held at the Cleveland State University student center ballroom at 10 a.m. Jan. 21. Admission is free, but seating will be limited. Event registration details will be released this week.
Ronayne, who is a Democrat, defeated Lee Weingart in the Nov. 8 election after Armond Budish decided not to run for a third term.