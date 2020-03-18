Christ Community Chapel will provide 1,000 free boxes of food every Wednesday to help sustain local families during the extended spring break, starting March 18 through April 1.
Each box will hold a five-day supply of non-perishable breakfast and lunch food for one person, so a family of three could pick up three boxes. Some items include cereal, applesauce, granola bars and canned soup.
Food boxes will be placed directly into the vehicle of the person picking up. All boxes are first come first serve, and for everyone. You do not have to have a family or children to be eligible for a box.
Pickup hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, 750 W. Streetsboro St. in Hudson.