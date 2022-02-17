A Jewish student told the Cleveland Jewish News he was “extremely uncomfortable” at a Christian revival held in the middle of the school day at Huntington High School in West Virginia Feb. 2.
And the Anti-Defamation League’s Cleveland office tweeted its objection to the revival Feb. 11. In addition to Ohio, the Cleveland regional office serves West Virginia, Kentucky and Western Pennsylvania.
“Coercing public school students to participate in religious activities is unconstitutional and harmful,” the tweet reads. “We’ve been working with affected community members, & we’ve reached out to the school to help them build an environment of inclusivity and respect.”
James Pasch, regional director of the ADL in Cleveland, told the CJN Feb. 15 he received complaints from three families, including the Felinton family.
“Our goal is to work with the school, if they’re willing to do so, to help them create a school environment that fosters inclusivity and to ensure that an event of this nature does not take place again,” Pasch said. “Students can’t be forced or coerced to attend any religious event while attending school.”
The Cabell County School District hosted two evangelical Christian revivals Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, and in both cases, students were required to attend.
On Feb. 1, the seventh grade at Huntington East Middle School attended a revival led by Nik Walker Ministries, and on Feb. 2 a revival was held at Huntington Valley High School.
When Samuel Felinton, who was bar mitzvahed at B’nai Sholom Congregation in Huntington Valley, went with his class to what he was told was a mandatory assembly, he pointed to the door in a request to leave the Feb. 2 revival once he understood what was going on. His teacher, a long-term substitute, shook his head no.
Felinton’s was one of two classes where the teachers told all students to attend, he said.
“During the revival, I was extremely uncomfortable,” Felinton, a 17-year-old junior, told the CJN Feb. 14. “I did definitely get a few weird stares at people that were standing up – and my little group was sitting down – especially from teachers and administration from Nik Walker.”
About 150 to 200 students at Huntington Valley High School participated in a Feb. 9 walkout in protest of the revival. Felinton was one of them. That event received national media coverage.
In addition, Felinton and several other students handed out petitions before school, garnering 75 signatures from students and a reprimand from an administrator. The online version has received 398 signatures as of Feb. 16.
Felinton and the other students who framed the petition will approach the Cabell County Board of Education Feb. 22 to deliver the petitions.
As the students, a local rabbi and parents grapple with the effects of the revivals, two nonprofit watchdog groups have written letters and one of them is considering suing over a pattern it has identified in the district.
Meanwhile, the board of the Jewish Federated Charities of Huntington has decided to take no action at this time, David Johnson, chairman of the board, told the CJN Feb. 15.
On Feb. 2, Felinton texted his parents from the auditorium as the revival was taking place.
His father, David Felinton, told the CJN Feb. 14 that when he understood that a revival was taking place, his instinct was to go straight to the school. His wife, Bethany Cooper-Felinton, advised him not to.
“My concern is how in 2022 can they have an event like this in a public school?” David Felinton asked. “And even more so, how can they force children to be part of it?”
Rabbi Robert D. Judd, spiritual leader of B’nai Sholom Congregation, wrote a letter to the editor that appeared in The Herald Dispatch, the local newspaper in Huntington, expressing that sentiment as well.
“It saddens me that in the 21st century, we are still struggling to convince people that religion is a choice, not something to be mandated,” he wrote in the Feb. 13 letter to the editor.
Judd told the CJN Feb. 15 that he spoke to Daniel Gleason, principal of Huntington Valley High School, on Feb. 14 and the two had a “very nice and productive chat. He apologized and said he meant no disrespect to anybody when he had OK’d the event.”
Judd said, “I hope to be involved more with the school going forward when they’re having these kinds of religious questions, or if they’re thinking of doing something that might have some sort of conflict, that they would reach out to me. The principal has assured me that (they) would.”
In addition, he said he called Huntington East Middle School as well regarding the Feb. 1 revival there, but had not yet made contact with its principal.
Citing constitutional violations, at least two nonprofits devoted to separation of church and state have written letters to Cabell County Schools objecting to the district’s allowance of religious activity during the school day.
“Public school employees must not participate in religious activities with students during school activities,” Ian Smith, staff attorney for Washington D.C.-based Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, wrote in a Feb. 9 letter to Sherrone D. Hornbuckle, general counsel for Cabell County Schools. “That was done here in plain violation of constitutional prohibitions. … Students were taken to a religious worship service against their will and forced to stay there and participate. There can be no clearer example of unconstitutional coercion to participate in the exercise of religion.”
Smith asked that “(a) no future proselytizing assemblies are held during the school day, (b) that students are never again coerced into religious activities, (c) that student religious clubs are not given special treatment over other student-run clubs, and (d) that teachers do not participate in religious activities with students during school activities, including at student club meetings.”
Christopher Line, a staff attorney at the Madison, Wis.-based Freedom From Religion Foundation, said his organization has written four letters since 2017 regarding religious content at Cabell County Schools and that it is now considering more serious action.
Each time, he told the CJN Feb. 15, school administrators had made assurances that it would not happen again.
Noting the recurring pattern, Line told the CJN, “We’re definitely considering our options here that would include potentially a lawsuit against the district. Just something to make sure that … this stops happening.”
Line’s Feb. 4 letter seeks records pertaining to the Nik Walker Ministries revival.
“We appreciated your Aug. 4, 2021 response to our March 15, 2021 letter regarding a teacher proselytizing to students,” Line wrote. “I hope we can resolve this new matter, and that the district will take more seriously its obligation to remain neutral when it comes to religion. It seems there is a pattern emerging within the district.”
Line’s letter spoke to the way the revival was set up.
“We understand that some district administrators are claiming that this was a permissible, voluntary event held by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes,” Line wrote. “This was clearly not the case. Even if it were voluntary, a religious revival taking place during the school day violates the Establishment Clause, and courts have summarily rejected arguments that voluntariness excuses a constitutional violation.”
Line’s letter refers to Nik Walker Ministries’ posts on social media and included photos taken from those posts.
“‘What a morning!’” Line wrote, quoting Nik Walker Ministries. “‘We just got back from Boyd County High School and Huntington High School where right at 50 students gave their lives to Jesus at their voluntary club meetings!’”
The CJN contacted the Cabell County Board of Education of comment.
“An investigation is still underway and we cannot offer further comment at this time,” wrote Jedd Flowers, director of communication for the district.
Flowers offered a statement from Superintendent Ryan S. Saxe made Feb. 13: “The district is conducting an ongoing investigation into an event that occurred at Huntington High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. It was reported to my staff that some students were required to attend a religious event during the school day. At this point in the investigation, it is my belief that some students’ rights have been violated. As the investigation continues, we must follow due process, which takes some time, in addressing any responsible employee while working to ensure a situation like this never occurs again. The district honors students’ rights to express their views. The district also respects students’ rights to religious expression. However, forcing religious expression on those with differing beliefs is not acceptable and is not in alignment with district, state, or federal policy and will not be tolerated by my administration or the Board of Education.”
Samuel Felinton said that when the students approach the Cabell County Board of Education with petitions on Feb. 22, it will result in “further action.”
Reflecting on what he has learned, Samuel Felinton said, “Before the situation, I definitely didn’t know the power of individual students, or a group of students, that we can bring change.”
This is a developing story. Visit cjn.org for updates.