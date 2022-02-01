Cleveland Institute of Music will host its annual benefit concert, “Music for Good,” to support the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Mixon Hall at 11021 East Boulevard.
The concert will feature the music of Debussy, Komitas, Ysaÿe, Piazzolla, Bozza and Brahms.
Concert proceeds will go to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid. CIM’s student government association hopes to raise $5,000 for the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry through the fundraiser, according to a news release.
To reserve tickets, visit bit.ly/3odxhtH.