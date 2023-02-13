The Music for Food concert scheduled for Feb. 13 to benefit the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry was canceled due to a security threat on the campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
The concert, scheduled for 7:30 p.m., was to be presented by Cleveland Institute of Music’s student government association at CIM’s Mixon Hall in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
At about 5 p.m., CWRU issued on Twitter an alert for a suspect with a gun last seen on Euclid Avenue near University Hospitals.
At about 7 p.m., the university issued the following statement on Twitter: “After multiple police departments investigated areas on and surrounding campus, they believe the suspect is no longer in the area. The university will have an increased police presence this evening, continuing overnight. Buildings will remain card-access only tonight. Individuals can move about campus as normal, but use caution. All members of the campus community are encouraged to use Safe Ride (saferide.case.edu) from now until 3 a.m. or to use shuttle services when they are offered. If you see suspicious activity, please call 216-368-3333.”
This is a developing story.