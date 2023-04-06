A 15-year-old from the Cincinnati area was charged with making terroristic threats toward a synagogue in central New York state March 28, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. John Smith with the criminal investigations department of the sheriff’s office and Mark Dowd, director of community security at the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, both confirmed the teen was arrested by the sheriff’s office. Smith told the Cleveland Jewish News the teen, who is from Warren County in southwestern Ohio, was charged with making terroristic threats.
Secure Community Network, the official safety and security organization of the Jewish community in North America, received information March 28 that an individual allegedly made a Telegram Messenger social media post containing terrorism threats to a synagogue in central New York.
The teen, whose name has not been released by authorities, shared the synagogue’s address in the post.
The synagogue declined a request from the CJN for a comment and the Jewish Federation of Central New York requested the CJN not publish the name or precise location of the synagogue.
The local police department in central New York state that participated in the investigation told the CJN April 5 that no report was made by them as they deemed the threat unfounded. They also said the New York State Police was forwarded the information given to SCN and thereafter turned the case over to the FBI offices in Albany, N.Y., and Cincinnati.
“We coordinated with our partners at the Jewish federation in western New York and our other law enforcement partners,” Sarah Ruane, media relations specialist for the Albany, N.Y., FBI office, told the CJN April 5.
Susan DeMari, security director of the Jewish Federation of Central New York, told the CJN April 5 the FBI worked hard in collaboration with them for safety purposes.
“We have a great working relationship and partnership with the FBI, as we do with all law enforcement agencies,” DeMari said.
The FBI public affairs department released a statement regarding the incident.
“After receiving a tip about a threat to a New York synagogue, special agents from the FBI Albany Field Office were able to determine the alleged source originated in Warren County, OH. The FBI Cincinnati Joint Terrorism Task Force was notified and the Cincinnati JTTF coordinated with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office which arrested the juvenile suspect for the threat that evening,” the statement read.