A two-part series of digital panels, “Hate and Antisemitism in Ohio During COVID-19 & What We Can Do About It,” will be held May 21 and May 28 when community leaders in Cincinnati will address the underlying reasons the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in antisemitism and xenophobia in Ohio and nationwide.
The panels will feature local experts in anti-Semitism, civil rights, education, theology, community relations and hate violence.
An noon May 21, the panel will feature Eric Ward, an expert on extremism and intersection of hate; Father Michael Graham of Xavier University in Cincinnati, historian and civic leader; and Jackie Congedo, director of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati’s Jewish Community Relation Council.
At noon May 28, a panel discussion will be held with community leaders about the ways the pandemic has stoked not only anti-Semitism, but other forms of xenophobia and impacted local communities.
“In our city and throughout the state, we’ve seen ugly, brazen displays of antisemitism emerge during this pandemic,” Congedo said in a news release. “We know the importance of bringing a diverse group of leaders to the table to address issues like hate, antisemitism, and racism that impact our city and state in lasting and devastating ways.”
The Anti-Defamation League reported 2,107 anti-Semitic incidents occurred last year, including 61 physical assault cases, 1,127 instances of harassment and 919 acts of vandalism. It is the highest number of reported incidents since the ADL started tracking in 1979.
Since the start of the pandemic, protesters have targeted Ohio’s Jewish health director, Dr. Amy Acton, while lawmakers have used anti-Semitic rhetoric in response to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Acton’s stay-at-home orders. In Columbus, a protester waved a sign that depicted a rat with a Star of David and yarmulke and read “the real plague.”
To register for the Zoom series, visit bit.ly/2WEAc0Z.
The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center and the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati are hosting the series.