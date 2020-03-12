CINCINNATI – Cincinnati officials have condemned graffiti found on a heavily trafficked highway overpass that targeted Jews.
The graffiti reading, “The Jews killed Christ. They are the enemies of the whole human race. – Paul,” was discovered on the border of Madisonville and Oakley on March 4. It was painted over on March 6.
On March 6, representatives from the Cincinnati Office of Human Relations, the police department and the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati, among others, gathered at the overpass to condemn the incident.
“We are tremendously grateful for the support we’ve received from city leaders, police, the FBI and leaders of other diverse faith and ethnic communities, to quickly work to clean this hateful messaging from our city’s infrastructure, and for being with us here today and in solidarity otherwise,” Jackie Congedo, director of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati’s Jewish community relations council, said at a news conference at the site March 6. “The response from our entire community has been a strong and solid one, that hate has no home here.”
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said, “This despicable graffiti is unfortunately part of a disturbing trend worldwide, but we will not tolerate these acts in our community.”