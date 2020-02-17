When the 2019 Cincinnati Jewish Community Study was released Jan. 23, it soldified the Queen City’s ranking as the second largest Jewish city in Ohio.
The Jewish population of Cincinnati increased from 27,500 to 32,100 total Jews since the previous study was conducted in 2008, an increase of 6%.
Cleveland, with 80,800 Jews, according to the 2011 Greater Cleveland Jewish Population Study, is the largest Jewish city in the state.
Columbus, with 25,500 Jews, according to the 2013 Jewish Community Study of Columbus, is the third largest Jewish Jewish city in Ohio, which was an increase of 16% from its 2011 erstimate of 22,000.