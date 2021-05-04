Shepard “Shep” Englander, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati for the last 16 years, was named new CEO of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee in Florida, effective Sept. 1, 2021. Englander will resign from his position as of June 30 and will replace Howard Tevlowitz, who is retiring after 20 years as the Sarasota-Manatee federation’s CEO.
Michael Ritter, past president and board chair of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee from 2018 to 2019, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 3 the search for a CEO began earlier this year.
“We had done a little bit of homework, and were told by people that there would be a fairly strong interest in someone coming to the Sarasota community,” said Ritter, a Sarasota resident and former Beachwood resident. “It’s a very fast-growing Jewish community. We have a great federation and we’re building out our campus. It’s a major community project that we’re in the throes of, while other communities lose population.”
As a member of the search committee, Ritter said there were 35 candidates, which was narrowed to three finalists. Though each candidate had “significant Ffederation experience,” Englander was the first choice as the process unfolded, he said.
Following a three-day visit in which Englander met community stakeholders, staff and donors, Ritter said the board voted and “there was overwhelming support for him.”
“All of us come to searches with different ideas, but what was important to us first and foremost was that he had very significant CEO experience in another intermediate-sized federation,” he said. “What we were looking for was someone who was going to be very strategic, someone who could think out of the box. He also struck us as very thoughtful, a good listener and intelligent. All of those are qualities you’d want in a leader, and that resonated with us.”
Debra Brant, board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, said in a news release Englander has been and will continue to be an “outstanding leader, and is leaving our community in a position of tremendous strength. Shep has led with imagination, vision, empathy and wisdom. He has built strong relationships both inside and outside our Jewish community to propel us forward.”
As for Englander, he said that it will be “hard” to leave the Cincinnati Jewish community, but knew it was the right time for a change.
Danielle Minton, whom Englander mentored for 15 years, will become interim CEO and president, beginning July 1.
“It is a good time for the federation because it is strong, and it is a good time for our family because all of our kids are all launched and thriving elsewhere,” Englander said in the release. “I am so glad to depart with confidence that Cincinnati’s Federation will remain strong and that the transition will be smooth.”
With the addition of Englander to the Sarasota-Manatee community, Ritter said they’re excited about the fresh ideas undoubtedly on the horizon.
“We want someone to come in here that isn’t going to be afraid to lead new types of initiatives and follow through with them,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate to have Howard for the last 20 years. He’s done a remarkable job. It’s always difficult to follow someone as strong as Howard, but we’re confident that Shep is up to the challenge.”
Publisher’s note: Michael Ritter is a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.