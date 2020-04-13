Ohio’s mayors are increasingly holding government meetings using video conferencing and other virtual means to ensure transparency and public input while complying with a statewide quarantine.
Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler, Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss and Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus want to ensure their residents have as much access as possible to city business, including the ability to weigh in on any decision making. However, this has been more difficult since Gov. Mike DeWine instituted a stay-at-home order on March 23.
The new policy prevents residents from attending public meetings as required under the state’s Open Meetings Act.
Weiss said the decision led to “a flurry of phone calls” between mayors and their law directors to determine how to provide access while still complying with the order.
However, the state soon remedied this situation by passing House Bill 197 on March 25, temporarily allowing for public meetings “by means of teleconference, video con-ference or any other similar electronic technology.” The exemption is in effect until Dec. 1.
With this new directive in place, mayors began holding virtual public meetings. Kessler and Kraus saai that their cities use Zoom for meetings, where the public can watch them, see the materials presented and submit questions.
Kessler said his city is simulcasting meetings on Facebook Live to expand access to more people. Viewers on Facebook can click on a link to submit a question to city council members.
“We’re going to work really hard to make sure that if anybody wants to be heard, they’ll be heard,” he said.
Shaker Heights does not use video conferencing, but provides access via conference calls, Weiss said. The public can listen to the meeting, has the opportunity to comment and can ask questions both at the start and the end of each session. This is the same approach taken when the meetings are in person, Weiss said.
“Our approach was to try to replicate as best we could what we have historically and traditionally done,” he said.
The mayors see many advantages to virtual meetings. First and foremost, it allows cities to continue to do the public’s business and engage the community despite the quarantine.
“We’ve been able to be nimble as a government,” and continue to conduct business, Kraus said.
Weiss said, “We still have business that we need to move forward and the public expects us to move it forward, projects that are really vital for our community.”
Having virtual meetings can also make it easier for some to participate, such as people who are elderly or homebound, lack ready access to transportation and do not have time to attend meetings.
“I think that might be the silver lining if there is any,” Kraus said.
Virtual meetings also make it easier for the public to access relevant documents as these are now provided online. And screen sharing options on Zoom allow the public to review these documents as the meeting is ongoing.
However, there are several drawbacks. Many people do not have access to the internet at home, which presents an obstacle to engagement.
“I think you’re automatically making it more difficult for people to participate who might not have that access,” Kessler said.
This is more of an issue with libraries – an internet source for many lower-income residents– closed during the pandemic, he said.
City officials and the public also lose something by not being in the same room.
“I like to see people face-to-face,” Weiss said. “So, from that standpoint, I still like our in-person meetings and I’m hoping to get back to those as soon as we can.”
Kraus said, “I wouldn’t want to have this as the new normal now. I just think you lose something” by having meetings virtually.
Despite the drawbacks, the mayors said they believe virtual meetings are likely to become common in the future. Officials are now more familiar with the technology and its benefits and, therefore, more likely to use it in the future, Kessler said.
In the meantime, the technology played a part in the mayors’ holiday plans, helping to bring family and friends together.
Kraus, who attends Solon Chabad in Solon, used Zoom for his family’s seder, connected with his family, including his sisters and his nieces and nephews.
Weiss had a virtual Shabbat dinner with family and friends via Zoom, something he is doing more of since the stay-at-home order was issued.
Stephen Langel is a freelance writer from Pepper Pike.