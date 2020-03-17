With COVID-19 forcing many Greater Clevelanders to social-distance themselves, restaurants and bars unable to serve in-house and entertainment venues like gyms and movie theaters shut down, it makes sense for people to think there’s not much they can they can do accept the worst.
But that’s not true.
Greater Cleveland is home to numerous organizations and people dealing with the effects of COVID-19 so those struggling can experience some form of relief.
After reading post after post on Facebook written by local business owners asking for help, Jessa Hochman, owner of Citrus Social, a digital marketing agency in Beachwood, decided she had had enough of being a watching eye.
Hochman is offering her services through 30-minute consulting telephone calls to business owners and nonprofits for free.
“We specialize in social media maintenance, so that means most of our clients pay us to operate their social media on their behalf,” said Hochman, a Bentleyville resident who attends Temple Emanu El in Orange. “We also do content marketing and general digital marketing.”
In the two calls she has done for businesses since offering this service on March 13, Hochman said both of them were concerned about two things due to the fact that most business owners have to be away from their store location.
“It’s either, ‘How do I sell stuff online,’ or ‘how do I relay this message to my audience in a digital way?’” she said. “Because some of them don’t have email marketing and some of them don’t even have a Facebook page. It’s just kind of problem solving whatever it is they need to communicate to their audience.”
She said she believes anyone in a business affected by COVID-19 could benefit from her advice.
“If there’s a business owner out there and it’s not a good fit for me, I would try to help them find someone else who would help them have a short conversation with them for free,” Hochman said. “I just feel like right now what the community needs is people who are helping each other.”
Hochman estimates she will continue the free consulting calls for another week, and she has room for about 20 more calls. Those interested in speaking with Hochman should email her at Jessa@CitrusSocial.com to set a time up.
Publisher’s note: Jessa Hochman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.