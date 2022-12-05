For the sixth time in its 110-year history, The City Club of Cleveland is planning to move to a new space come fall 2023.
The new office, which will be the entire first floor of 1317 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland’s Playhouse Square corridor, is the former home of F.W. Woolworth department store and is the current headquarters of Dwellworks, a real estate rental agency. Dwellworks moved to the city from the suburbs in 2011 and currently occupies the first two floors of the building, but is downsizing its office space to only the second floor, leaving the first floor available for the taking.
City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop told the Cleveland Jewish News the move had been in the works “for a while” before the COVID-19 pandemic but the timing wasn’t right and the opportunities weren’t lining up.
“But, this opportunity emerged because of COVID-19 because the office tenant in the space is consolidating and they don’t need as much space,” he said. “So, there is an opportunity to make great use of street-level office space. The pandemic caused so many disruptions everywhere, but also created positive opportunities like this for the organization and community.”
A total of 14,600 square feet, work on the City Club’s new home will start soon with the help of Turner Construction Company and design firm DLR Group.
Moulthrop said budgeting is “well underway” and the design work is almost done, with demolition set to begin in the next few months. Plans look to open up the space, complete with 15-foot ceilings, the removal of four columns at the center of the space to create an auditorium and the creation of pre-function space near the office’s entryway.
The City Club’s current location at 850 Euclid Ave. can host about 220 people for its forums. The new space will allow that capacity to grow by 50%, allowing for up to 330 people. That increase is one of the most exciting aspects of the move when the lease begins on Sept. 1, 2023, Moulthrop said. The agreement runs for 10 years, with renewal options available. The building is owned by an affiliate of the Playhouse Square Foundation.
“Our mission is to create conversations of consequence that help democracy thrive, and to do that, you have to be accessible and open,” he said. “We’ve been coming against our capacity a lot lately. Sometimes, we have these programs that are such big draws that they sell out within 24 hours. We know we can serve the community better if we have more space. If you want to be accessible for more people, you need to have room for them.”
The space’s street-level access was also appealing to the City Club, Moulthrop said, as well as its proximity to its frequent community partners like United Way of Greater Cleveland, ideastream, The Center for Health Affairs, the Cleveland International Film Festival and Cleveland State University – all within the heart of downtown Cleveland’s performing arts and culture district at Playhouse Square.
“All of that makes us more accessible, especially in this retail space with giant, glass windows that create this seamless transition between the public space and our civic space,” Moulthrop said, adding the new space runs adjacent to the RTA’s Health Line. “All of this brings us closer to the communities we hope to serve, allowing us to work closely with our partners and bring these conversations to more people.”
But what is most exciting about the new space is the possibilities for future collaborations, both known and unknown, Moulthrop said.
“Especially the partnership we have with Playhouse Square,” he said. “We know that if we have a bigger name coming in, we can then move that forum to Playhouse Square. Or if Playhouse Square is bringing in a big production, we may be able to partner with them on a forum with a director or playwright. That itself is super exciting, and that is only the stuff we can imagine already. But, there are probably parts of this partnership that will emerge down the road. So, I am also excited for the unknown aspects that this partnership will bring.”