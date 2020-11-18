The David Ralph Hertz Memorial Forum on Civil Liberties was most recently entitled, “The State of Antisemitism in America Report 2020.”
Hosted by The City Club of Cleveland, the annual event honors David Ralph Hertz, who – for more than 60 years – served as a local lawyer, judge and community leader.
His grandson and namesake, David R. Hertz II, chief of staff at Oberlin College in Oberlin and Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board Chair, noted his grandfather was one of the city club’s founding members – having joined in 1923 – and described him as a strong believer in civic involvement and activity.
Both Hertz and his late grandfather lived in Shaker Heights during their youth. He said they talked often.
“He laughed a lot,” Hertz said of his grandfather. “He was highly intellectual. He liked a good political debate.”
He was also involved in Cleveland’s Jewish community and was a longtime member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, back when it was often referred to as Silver’s Temple in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
The late judge held a number of public positions, including: Chief Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor from 1929 to 1932; Cleveland City Railway Commissioner from 1932 to 1933; Court of Common Pleas Judge from 1934 to 1939; Impartial Umpire for Labor Disputes, Cleveland Transit System, from 1946 to 1950; and member of the State Bar Examiners for Ohio from 1970 to 1976.
Hertz said he enjoyed the Nov. 13 virtual event honoring his grandfather.
“I thought it was really interesting and a great representation of issues that he was interested in and passionate about,” Hertz told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 17. “They determine the types of speakers that would be appropriate, and reflect my grandfather’s values, and then bring them in. So they asked me if I thought that the (American Jewish Committee) report would fit with the purpose of the forum and I absolutely agreed ... that was a great fit.”
The AJC released on Oct. 26 the results of its first state of anti-Semitism in America survey. Parallel surveys of American Jews and the general public about anti-Semitism in the United States were released near the second anniversary of the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pennsylvania.
After sampling more than 1,300 Jewish adults and 1,000 general population adults across the nation, the AJC discovered the two groups’ opinions and knowledge differ greatly on various aspects of antisemitism. The results found an increase in anxiety among American Jews and a disturbing lack of awareness among the general public about the severity of anti-Semitism in the United States.
The City Club of Cleveland CEO Dan Moulthrop discussed the surveys with Holly R. Huffnagle, the AJC’s U.S. director for combating anti-Semitism, and Dan Elbaum, AJC’s chief advocacy officer.
To watch the discussion, visit bit.ly/3kI0fNz.
Past endowed forums have included: “Hate: Why We Should Resist it with Free Speech, Not Censorship”; “Why Border Enforcement Backfired”; “Pursuing Justice; Status of the Current Peace Efforts with Israel and Palestine”; “Understanding Operation Protective Edge: The Gaza Strip in Context; Kerry Kennedy”; and “Martin Luther King, III.”