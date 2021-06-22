The city of Akron offices reopened June 15 for in-person services and general public access.
The offices reopening included the utility business office, housing division, nuisance compliance, human resources – employment office, Lock 3, law department civil division and criminal division, golf courses (Good Park and Mud Run), city council and community centers.
Reopened in-person services include applying for employment, building permits and vendor’s licenses; paying utility bills, taxes or fees; filing public records requests or claims for discrimination; or registering rental properties.
Akron will also be returning to paid metered parking in downtown Akron.
Visitors at city offices will be encouraged to maintain social distancing and wear facial coverings if not fully vaccinated. Individual offices may provide additional instructions regarding occupancy. Akron residents will still have the same access to services online and by telephone as before.