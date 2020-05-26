The city of Beachwood and Beachwood 100, Inc. are partnering to support first responders and their families with a show of flags. Individuals or businesses can participate in Flags for First Responders by visiting Beachwood100.org.
Through this effort, a specific COVID-19 fund will be established to provide financial support for any Beachwood police and fire department employee or family member who is impacted by the coronavirus.
“Our Beachwood safety forces continue to put themselves on the front lines of this pandemic, and their safety and mental health is of utmost importance to the residents and individuals who live and work in this great city,” said Ivor Kiwi, board president of Beachwood 100, in a news release. “This also provides an opportunity for residents and businesses to help people who are helping them. To date, I am grateful to report that no staff members have tested positive.”
Individuals who donate $50 individual or corporations that donate $100 will receive:
• An American-made American flag (12 inches-by-18 inches), which can be placed in the front yard.
• A second flag to be added to an outdoor display on Richmond Rd. at Beachwood City Hall to show support for Beachwood’s First Responders
• A one-year membership to Beachwood 100
• A Beachwood 100 decal and two membership wallet cards
“Flags for First Responders is a wonderful way to show support and raise awareness of the importance of our safety forces’ service to the community,” Mayor Martin S. Horwitz said in the release. “I thank Councilperson June Taylor for suggesting this idea and I thank Beachwood 100 for its many years of service and support.”
To support Flags for First Responders or to learn more, visit beachwood100.org.