Beachwood residents can now transfer goods that were made through online purchasing in the Internet Exchange Zone, a safe area designated for in-person contact at the Beachwood Police Department.
The zone is composed of two marked parking spots in the police department parking lot at Beachwood City Hall at 2700 Richmond Road.
It’s monitored 24/7 by city-owned surveillance equipment, according to a news release.
Parking spaces are marked with signs that provide emergency and non-emergency telephone numbers to call if needed.