Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz declared a state of emergency March 16, extending his authority to handle health, safety, staffing and certain financial issues during the COVID-19 crisis.
"It’s a tool," Horwitz told the Cleveland Jewish News March 19. "We’re trying not to create panic."
Horwitz said other mayors, including Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, have taken the same step.
He said he became concerned about the viability of certain businesses last week, and that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's orders and announcements allayed those fears.
"There were a few businesses that we were starting to be concerned about that Governor DeWine took care of last week," Horwitz said. "Had he not, I would have asked to close (them) and I would have needed that authorization."
"We're going to try and keep all of our services going," he said.
Beachwood City Hall is closed to the public as of March 19, although city workers continue staffing offices.
Beachwood’s police, fire and rescue, and public works departments are all being maintained at full staffing levels for the city, which is home to 12,000 residents and 2,500 businesses. All rubbish and recycling collection is proceeding under its regular schedule.
Those in need of building permits must make an appointment by calling the building department at 216-292-1914. The March 26 planning and zoning meeting, the architectural board of review meetings scheduled for April 6 and April 20 have been canceled.
The community services department has suspended all programming until May 22. Refunds are being processed. The senior van transportation program will be maintained. Barkwood Dog Park is open to registered residents.
"That gets people out of the house," Horwitz said. "It really is no more than 8 or 9 at its peak. People look forward to walking their dogs."
Beachwood senior residents who lack resources are encouraged to call the community services department at 216-292-1970.
The mayor said city staff is checking in with seniors by phone.
"We’re asking seniors how often they’d ike to be called," he said. "We have started it.
He said his chief concern is public safety and that the city has personal protective equipment for its emergency services personnel.
In addition, he said city workers have been placing large placards at city restaurants reading, "We're open for carry out," in an effort to support the city's restaurants which have lost their dining-in business after DeWine's order.
“As mayor, my first priority is the health and safety of every person in ourcommunity,” Horwitz stated in a March 19 news release announcing the declaration. "I thank our residents and businesses for acting responsibly to stay healthy, and I am grateful to our city of Beachwood employees for their dedication in this time of uncertainty.”
He stressed the importance of social distancing and of hand washing.
Residents or businesses with questions are encouraged to call the mayor’s office at 216-292-1901.