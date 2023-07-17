Following the city of Beachwood’s failed attempt to vacate arbitration stemming from a lawsuit filed by former police officer Blake Rogers, the city has reached a settlement with the Fraternal Order of Police to reinstate Rogers. City council will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. July 18 at Beachwood City Hall at 25325 Fairmount Blvd. to vote on whether to accept the settlement.
The agreement calls for Rogers to receive back pay of $230,000, with 400 hours deducted from his sick leave balance, according to a statement sent to the CJN attributed to Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns.
Council president Alec Isaacson told the CJN in an emailed statement that “if council accepts the agreement, then the next step would be for Ptl. Rogers to meet all of the return to duty obligations set forth in the agreement.”
Isaacson said it is important to him that city leadership delivers “the best public safety services to everyone who lives, works and visits Beachwood.”
“I know that the mayor and the police command staff are focused on that every day and will continue to hold every police officer accountable for their actions and behavior,” he said.
Rogers was terminated after shooting a Cleveland man in the parking lot of Beachwood Place on June 27, 2019. The incident happened when Jaquan Jones was spotted by mall security in connection with the theft of a $59 hat from Dillard’s. According to Cleveland Jewish News reports, Rogers spotted Jones attempting to flee the scene in a stolen vehicle and fired two shots at the vehicle, hitting Jones. During the incident, Jones also ran over Roger’s foot and escaped. He was apprehended on July 25, 2019, in an unrelated narcotics arrest in Cleveland and later pleaded guilty to felonious assault and other related charges. He was sentenced to 12 to 16 years at Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe.
After the incident, Rogers was placed on paid leave on June 28, 2019 as is police procedure. He received his annual salary of $92,206.40 plus benefits. He was terminated on Feb. 22, 2021, and did not receive any more compensation following that termination.
The FOP appealed his termination, sending the matter to arbitration in July 2021, which resulted in an order for Rogers to be reinstated with back pay. The city of Beachwood appealed the arbitration award to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Peter Corrigan denied the city’s motion to vacate the arbitration award – once again ordering Rogers to be reinstated with back pay in February. The city again appealed that decision to the 8th District Court of Appeals.
While the appeal was pending, parties reached a tentative agreement. The settlement will be heard by city council and will be voted on in the near future, according to Berns. His return to duty is also conditioned on him obtaining Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy recertification and passing standard fitness for duty examinations.
This is a developing story.