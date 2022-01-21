A mask advisory has been announced for all indoor spaces in the city of Cleveland through Jan. 31.
According to post on the official City of Cleveland-City Hall Facebook page, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb announced Jan. 21 a mask advisory effective immediately.
“Wear a mask and get vaccinated or get boosted today,” the post read, followed up by the hashtag #MaskUpCLE.
A second post on the Facebook page indicated that the advisory will be reassessed on Feb. 1.
“A mask advisory is a strong recommendation to all residents to wear a mask,” the post read. “This will help stop the spread of COVID-19 as indoor activities are starting to increase due to winter conditions.”
For more information, visit clevelandohio.gov.