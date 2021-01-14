Cleveland City Hall, all downtown city of Cleveland non-emergency office buildings and facilities will be closed beginning Jan. 15 through Jan. 20.
The Willard Garage attached to City Hall will also be closed on those dates. Additionally, all city of Cleveland Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Centers and Cleveland Public Auditorium will be closed beginning Jan. 18 through Jan. 20.
City employees who can reasonably work from home during this period will be required to do so to ensure the continuity of business operations, according to a news release Jan. 14. This closure applies to all essential and non-essential office personnel. Critical employees and emergency responders are required to report to work daily.
The Cleveland Division of Police is working with partnering law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels to ensure the public’s safety, the release said.
Gov. Mike DeWine will close the Ohio Statehouse and downtown Columbus state offices Jan. 17 to Jan. 20 in anticipation of violent protests in and around Columbus. He also called out the National Guard to back up the Ohio State Highway Patrol and to respond wherever needed in Ohio.
The city of Cleveland news release did not specifically explain the closures were due to potential violent protests, but coincide with the dates – the weekend through Inauguration Day – the Columbus offices announced they would be closed.
“The Statehouse will be closed,” DeWine said. “I have a proclamation to sign that officially mobilizes the guard to be in Columbus and to be in anywhere else (needed). ... We have a strong relationship with our mayors.”
The Northeast Ohio Regional Fusion Center and the Real Time Crime Center monitor activity across Ohio and throughout the United States. Anyone who witnesses suspicious and criminal activity, especially large or unusual gatherings of individuals, are asked to report them to law enforcement immediately, the release said.
Call 9-1-1 to report emergencies. Call 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies.