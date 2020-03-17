The City of Cleveland will move to an “essential workforce” and will not allow public access to certain city buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced in a March 17 news release.
The closure is in line with Mayor Frank G. Jackson’s proclamation of a civil emergency last week, the release said. All employees will be paid as normal.
City Hall will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for limited public services. On Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, City Hall will be closed.
For a full list of closed areas, those with limited access and more information, see the city’s full statement.
All public meetings, including boards and commissions will be canceled.
The release also said the city confirmed another case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases citywide to three.
The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to identify any close contacts of the patient, a male in this 30s, who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19, the release said.