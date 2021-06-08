The city of University Heights is suing the Aleksander Shul – along with its rabbi and the owner of the building – seeking a temporary restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunction blocking 4380 University Heights Blvd. for use as a synagogue.
The civil lawsuit was filed June 7 in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Separately, the owner, University Realty USA, LLC, has been the target of a criminal case launched by the city.
Following an April 9 administrative search warrant, “which revealed numerous building, fire and zoning code violations,” according to the civil complaint, University Realty pleaded no contest at a May 13 trial and is awaiting sentencing June 26.
“By information and belief, the Defendants continue to conduct religious services and/or offer a place for religious assembly at the premises, which violates both UHCO Chapter 1274,” the civil complaint states. The use of the building as a place of religious assembly also violates Ohio building code, and the dwelling there also does not meet state code, the complaint states.
In addition, the complaint states, the defendants have performed work and construction without building permits or city inspection.
Use of the building as a synagogue has “disturbed the peace and tranquility of the neighborhood, result in increased vehicular and pedestrian traffic, created unwanted congestion and parking problems, and is not be in conformance with the zoning laws of the City of University Heights,” the complaint states.
The city is seeking a temporary restraining order prohibiting the building from being used as a “synagogue, shul, learning center or place of religious assembly” and authorizing the city to inspect the premises to ensure compliance with building and zoning code.
In addition, the city is seeking both preliminary and permanent injunctions to prohibit operation as a synagogue and to mandate the defendants to obtain permits for work that has been or will be performed and prohibits the defendants from “inhibiting the city in its efforts” to inspect or reinspect the building.
The city is also seeking “such other and further relief as may be just and/or appropriate.”
The complaint was filed for University Heights by City Law Director Luke McConville and Michael E. Cicero, who both practice at Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper, LLC, in Cleveland.
Kenneth J. Fisher of Kenneth J. Fisher LPA in Cleveland represened University Realty in the past.
The exhibits attached to the complaint include correspondence from Fisher regarding the property. In his correspondence, Fisher said University Realty had engaged with Bialosky Cleveland to retrofit window wells into emergency exits in the basement shul.
Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan has said a primary concern is over lack of fire exits.
This is a developing story.