The Cleveland Jewish News was recognized for the fifth consecutive year for having the best section for local news for non-daily newspapers in the Press Club of Cleveland’s 2022 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards.
The CJN also earned that prestigious distinction in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015.
Additionally, the CJN was runner-up for best non-daily newspaper in Ohio.
In total, the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company received 19 awards at the ceremony held June 10 at the House of Blues in downtown Cleveland.
“Our entire professional team and lay leaders on our board of directors take great pride in the quality, relevance and depth of local coverage we produce for our communities,” said Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the CJN and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.
“Once again, for the fifth consecutive year, and in seven of the last eight years, the Cleveland Jewish News is being rewarded for this vitally important local coverage as best in Ohio for best section for local news.”
Design Manager Stephen Valentine earned seven awards.
He placed first in Visuals: Best in Ohio Page Design for Body of Work and in Visuals: A-1 News Front – Daily and Non-Daily Newspapers for CJN covers. Judges noted “The Lag b’Omer page was especially effective. Good work.”
Valentine took second place for Visuals: Single Page Design – Magazine for CJPC’s Canvas magazine Spring 2021 cover; Visuals: Single Page Design – Tab for the May 7, 2021 cover; and Visuals: Spread or Multiple Pages – Tabs for the 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe 2021 spread.
He netted third place for Visuals: Single Page Design – Magazine for “Remembering John W. Carlson” appearing in Canvas; and Visuals: Spread of Multiple Pages – Tabs for the Les Levine spread.
Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman won first place for Non-Daily Newspapers Breaking News for “Sherwin: 400 to 500 to be arrested.” Judges said the story was “engaging and well-written, a real ‘Hey, Martha, read this!’ kind of article.”
She also won first place for Non-Daily Newspapers Community/Local Coverage for the Tibor’s Kosher Meats series. Judges pointed out the ongoing coverage was “riveting and fascinating, easy to follow. Love that sidebar that tracked down the previous owner and discussed how his name had been ruined. Coverage that could have national impact and implications.”
Managing Editor Bob Jacob earned second place for Photography General Feature – Non-Daily Newspaper for “Circus Fire Performer.” Judges noted that “you can almost feel the heat.”
Jacob and Kaufman finished second in Non-Daily Newspapers Breaking News for “Shooting leaves one dead in parking lot of Beachwood hotel.”
Digital Content Producer Alyssa Schmitt, Jacob and Kaufman captured first place in Visuals Best Use of Multimedia for “Green Road Synagogue unveils state-of-the-art shul.”
Lifestyles Editor Amanda Koehn won second place in General Circulation Magazine Features: Food for “Baking a Big Break.” Judges commented that “this piece was so fun to read! The reporter helped these characters come alive by giving the reader details not only about their new business, but about what makes them unique as individuals. A clear stand out in this category. Nicely done!” The feature appeared in the CJPC’s Jstyle magazine.
Koehn also took third place in General Circulation Magazines Features: Art for “Who’s Next” Winter 2021 issue of Canvas. Judges said, “This package was so well put together. The stories were interesting, informative and easy to read. The idea of profiling artists, especially those still emerging, is always a good one. Well done!”
Columnist Regina Brett earned second place in the Open Division for General News Column with “Heart of a child takes down heart of a killer.” Judges wrote, “Strong writing that feels distinctly personal; clearly this is also from the heart of the columnist.”
Canvascle.com earned second place in Magazine Website. Digital Marketing Manager Cheryl Sadler and Koehn are responsible for the website.
cjn.org earned third place for Digital Media Newspaper Website.
In announcing the awards, Adelstein noted, “As we say each awards cycle, every one of these awards are shared with the entire team of the CJPC, who all collaborate in producing each piece of work, in one form or another. I congratulate each of you, for your outstanding and consistent efforts and dedication to our craft.
“We compete against daily, non-daily, trade, business, educational and many other publications from across the entire state. To be recognized with this many prestigious honors speaks volumes for how the quality of our work is viewed among our peers. Mazel tov and thank you all, for your exceptional and deserving recognition.”