The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company captured nine awards, including four first-place honors, in the 2023 Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest sponsored by Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati Society of Professional Journalists chapters, awarded Aug. 19 at Hofbräuhaus Columbus.
The Cleveland Jewish News competed against all daily and weekly newspapers in the state with a circulation of under 60,000, and against all publications in Best of Ohio categories. Several of the CJPC’s awards were also received for Canvas, an arts magazine.
Winners were recognized for work produced in 2022.
Among the awards, the CJN staff received second place for best weekly newspaper in Ohio in the print small category. The judges wrote: “The coverage ranges from serious – remembrances of a murdered rabbi – to community-minded holiday coverage. The Cleveland Jewish News knows its audience and serves it well.”
Additionally, Lifestyles Editor Amanda Koehn received first place in the print small category for best religion reporting for stories she wrote across three CJPC publications: CJN, Canvas and Jstyle, the CJPC’s Jewish lifestyle magazine. The three stories submitted for the category were: “Diane Therese Pinchot’s sculptures search the world for what’s sacred” (Canvas), “Shaker Heights native makes modest fashion accessible, aspirational” (Jstyle) and ”Rabbi Weiss suspended following arrest” (CJN).
Koehn also received second place in the print small category for best arts reporting for stories written for both Canvas and the CJN. The winning stories were “Artists Archives exhibit explores chronic illness, disability and inclusion from the perspectives of artists” (Canvas), “Diane Therese Pinchot’s sculptures search the world for what’s sacred” (Canvas) and ”Israeli artist brings healing urban art creations to Cleveland” (published in both the CJN and Canvas). Judges said: “The diverse voices and perspectives made ‘Activism, Accessibility through Art’ the best read of the three pieces.”
CJN Columnist Regina Brett received second place in the print small category for best columnist in Ohio. Judges said: “Tackles complex, key issues with insight and empathy. Especially, surprisingly moved by ‘Finding hope at a place called Lake Hope,’ and impressed by ‘Browns should have passed on Watson trade.’”
And, the CJN staff received second place in the print small category for best special section for its “Remembering David Mark Berger - 50 years after the Munich massacre” special section.
Judges wrote: “This is a good topic for a special section. It would help to have the current events, the commemorations, come earlier or at least have a refer to the inside stories, but it’s good work.”
Earlier this year, the CJPC won 10 awards in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors contest and a company-record 24 awards in the Press Club of Cleveland’s 2023 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards.
CANVAS AWARDS
Canvas magazine received four awards in the SPJ contest in the trade publications category.
The magazine’s website was named best trade publication website, with the award going to Canvas staff. Judges wrote: “A clean, elegant design with a fine choice of fonts. The ‘Canvas’ logo could be reduced a bit to give the news items a bit more play, but the kerning of the CANVAS logo is terrific. The sub-page items are well-thought-out, and the ‘Calendars’ section is well-positioned.”
Canvas’ spring 2022 issue also received first place for cover design, with the award going to Canvas staff. For the cover designed by CJPC Design Manager Stephen Valentine and photographed by Koehn, judges wrote: “Bright colors, interesting use of type face and clean design make this trade publication’s covers something that readers will want to pick up.”
Koehn also received first place for best personality profile for her Canvas story “Diane Therese Pinchot’s sculptures search the world for what’s sacred” in the trade publications category. Judges wrote: “Very well-written portrait of an intriguing artist with so many different influences. I would have loved to hear more descriptions of her artwork, but I got a wonderful sense of who she is and her influences.”
And, Staff Reporter Meghan Walsh received second place in best general news story for her Canvas story “After young stars win big in local performance competitions, what comes next?”
To read the full list of SPJ award winners, visit ohiospjawards.org.