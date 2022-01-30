Daniel Lettenberger-Klein has served as CEO of Stella Maris since January 2019 and has overseen the company’s growth.
The drug addiction treatment center in Cleveland has grown from 63 employees and $4.7 million in 2019 to have just over 120 employees and become a $10 million organization, Lettenberger-Klein said. The organization also continues to improve the number of clients it can serve, from 2,041 clients in 2019 to be slated to serve about 5,700 by the end of next year.
“The work being done here was exceptional before,” the he told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 18. “Stella Maris has a long tradition of doing things incredibly well and evolving with the community.”
Originally from Northbrook, Ill.,where he grew up attending North Shore Congregation Israel, Lettenberger-Klein has 10 years experience in executive leadership and addiction treatment in Florida and Georgia before settling in Cleveland.
“In this position, I get to really have an impact across the entire system,” Lettenberger-Klein said. “Clients get well, I get to be a part of, you know, peripherally tied to people getting well and hope being a part of everybody’s story, but also staff developing and building a career here and hopefully a long, long career here.”
Lettenberger-Klein works closely with the executive board at Stella Maris and said he is excited to be working closely with the new board of directors, Aaron Marks, because “collectively, we’re pretty sure there is nothing we can’t get done.”
CJN: What do you enjoy most about the work you do?
Lettenberger-Klein: I truly enjoy seeing people get well. Coming to work every day and seeing people regain hope and generate purpose feeds my soul. I love having the platform that affords me the opportunity to be outspoken about those that are often marginalized and underserved. Having the privilege of being in my role allows me to see people develop and I get the opportunity to be a part of their growth.
CJN: What do you hope to accomplish with your work?
Lettenberger-Klein: My goal is to use the white male privilege I have been afforded to make a difference through being a vocal advocate for progress. I hope to be a part of making behavioral healthcare and healthcare leadership more equitable, inclusive, and accessible. I’d like to leave a wake of good behind me through the strong outcomes of those in our care and a community filled with the next generation of audacious leaders.
CJN: Why is the work at Stella Maris important to you?
Lettenberger-Klein: Because it saves lives, returns people to their families, creates jobs, and generates purpose-driven meaningful living.
CJN: How has Judaism played a role in your work?
Lettenberger-Klein: My entire upbringing steeped me in the necessity for intentional giving. I come from a strong Jewish family that never hesitates to speak up or jump into action, which blends well with servant leadership. In the spirit of tikkun olam, I work towards change.