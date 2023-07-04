David Lapierre, who was named executive director of the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce on March 20, told the Cleveland Jewish News that he only gets more and more excited about the role and its possibilities as time goes on. Lapierre replaced Meghan Baechle, who was hired in September 2021 and left in November 2022, to accept another position.
The Beachwood Chamber of Commerce is home to just over 300 members.
Before joining the chamber, Lapierre had a career as a professional sales and marketing executive, most notably working for a Switzerland-based global manufacturing company as director of sales for the United States and Canada. He is also a former SCORE/SBA volunteer mentor, a member of the Cuyahoga Valley Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, and a member of the French American Chamber of Commerce.
Lapierre lives in Broadview Heights with his wife, Janet. The couple has three adult children, Carli, Samuel and Jason.
When not at work, Lapierre enjoys golfing, biking and rooting for Cleveland’s sports teams.
CJN: How have the first few months been on the job?
Lapierre: I’ve taken to the role very well, but I’ve had a lot of support. The executive board members of the chamber have been very supportive, and they’re right there to give me a hand and guide me. The folks from the city of Beachwood, including the mayor, Justin Berns, and council president, Alec Isaacson, as well as Cathy Bieterman, director of economic development – they’ve all been very helpful. Everyone is working hand in hand, so it’s been good.
CJN: What attracted you to the opportunity to run the chamber?
Lapierre: Beachwood is a very nice community in a lot of different ways. I’ve heard from many residents who say they absolutely love living in Beachwood. It’s all of the services they have, the people are nice and there is always something going on. The community is wonderful for residents.
For businesses, it’s also a great place to be. All of the city leaders are really supportive of the business community. I can’t say enough about the excitement and enthusiasm supporting the chamber. And to be honest, people want to do business in Beachwood.
CJN: How did your previous professional roles prepare you for this job?
Lapierre: Spending all of those years in corporate life, you learn to navigate pitfalls and how things work. It certainly runs differently than the chamber does, but for me, having a background in sales and marketing, I’m used to dealing with many types of people and that’s even more prevalent as the executive director of the chamber. I deal with corporate entities, small businesses and sole proprietors. They all have their way of doing things and they all have different needs. In sales, we call it ‘having range.’ I can go into these conversations and I know what they’re talking about. I can switch gears and understand how each business operates. To me, I have an advantage because I’ve been doing business for so many years, and this is really an extension of that.
CJN: What excites you most about this opportunity?
Lapierre: It’s twofold. No. 1, it is really cool that we’re coming back to a time when we can do things in person again. During COVID-19, the chamber was sort of isolated. It wasn’t doing in-person events anymore. Starting in April of this year, we’ve really been back at it. We’re doing coffee hours, luncheons – and we even formed a new group called the Women of the Beachwood Chamber. They just had their first coffee hour and 25 people attended. It’s great to be back to having these in-person events and getting people connected because that’s what the chamber does.
Secondly, it’s great to see chamber members come back and volunteer. People have been sitting on the sidelines for the last couple of years. It’s awesome seeing people step up and say, ‘Let’s get this going again. Let’s get people engaged.’ There is so much enthusiasm here.
I’m having a lot of fun doing this. To the people of Beachwood, if you’re in the business community, come join us. Get involved and get engaged. We have it all at the chamber.