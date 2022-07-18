After 15 years at community service organization University Circle Inc., Laura Kleinman became executive of Senior Transportation Connection in December 2021.
Kleinman, 51, of Cleveland’s Shaker Square neighborhood, has worked for other economic development nonprofit organizations in the Cleveland area, with UCI the most recent. She worked her way up to vice president of services, where she was responsible for neighborhood services that keep University Circle safe, clean, attractive and vibrant in addition to education programs that support school-aged children and small business owners.
When she first started at UCI, she created an arts program for older adults, “Coffee with a Curator,” in partnership with Cuyahoga Community College. The program provided participants the opportunity to meet with different museum curators and learn about specific exhibits and items at museums throughout University Circle.
“In terms of time, 15 years was a good run,” said Kleinman, who attends Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “I had done many different things and moved onto a supervisory role, but also got the itch to see what else was out there.”
CJN: How have your first eight months been?
Kleinman: It is very different. We’re a nonprofit organization but I do very much feel like we’re running a business here. We have a mission and we’re not looking to make a profit, but about 80% of our revenue is earned. Doing this now after COVID and the Great Resignation, it is a very unique time to be providing these services to older adults. They were very affected by the pandemic and it made them reluctant to leave their homes. They were very careful to begin with and they continue to be careful to come back out. So, the demand has been slow to return and we have inflation on top of everything else, fuel prices and workforce challenges. It’s been requiring us to be very entrepreneurial.
CJN: Why does this feel like a natural career progression?
Kleinman: I’ve always been interested in how small businesses operate. I spent some time at UCI better understanding what levers to pull when you need to make changes. I’ve never run a business myself and I felt interested to be challenged in that way. I wanted to take that knowledge and apply it in real time, in the real world. Also, in my last year at UCI, I was spending a lot of time helping residents make appointments and coordinate rides to neighborhood vaccination clinics. This gave me a closer look at older individuals at home who needed help. And the senior population in Cuyahoga County is only growing. Transportation is one of the social determinants of health. To live independently and maintain their social, emotional and physical health, it’s pretty critical.
CJN: What do you hope to accomplish? Where do you see STC going?
Kleinman: I’m focused on strengthening the organization, as well as ensuring our growth in the future so we can serve as many people as possible. Things have changed in the 17 years that we’ve been around. We’ve been through a significant pandemic, too. The need is out there, but how we address the need and our business model are things I’m looking at and will make changes as necessary. But, I also want to focus on our strengths. In doing so, we will be able to serve more people in the future and satisfy needs that will grow as the senior population grows too.