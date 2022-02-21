Former Beachwood resident Rabbi Dan Utley was named director of the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Camp Wise in Claridon Township Jan. 31.

A Beachwood High School graduate in 2001 and The College of Wooster, he will replace Rachel Felber, who is stepping down in June.

Utley, 39, the associate rabbi at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas, spoke with the Cleveland Jewish News as he looks forward to his first summer as director.

CJN: What in your current job has prepared you for your new role?

Utley: At Temple Emanu-El in Dallas, I’ve overseen youth/teen engagement and young adult outreach for a congregation of 2,600 households. It’s my mission as a rabbi to help people access Jewish community and find meaningful ways to develop Jewish identity on their terms. Building strong youth programs at synagogues and excellent immersive experiences such as camp or day school in the community furthers this mission.

CJN: What are you focusing on first?

Utley: I’m focused on the transition this spring, building strong relationships with our full-time team, with seasonal staff members for this summer and with parents and campers. Top priorities for this summer are safety, fun, joy and the excitement of camp for all staff and campers. As the challenges of the pandemic continue to evolve, I’m grateful for Rachel Felber’s skilled leadership this season and to the outstanding director team who are working tirelessly each day to plan an amazing summer in Claridon Township.

CJN: How many campers do you expect this summer?

Utley: We expect that over 500 campers will have the best summer of their lives at the home of happiness in summer, 2022. We’ve added to the enrollment, too, as our oldest son who is in first grade will join Chalutzim for his first summer at overnight camp. Rising second graders, come and join us! If you have questions or just want to connect, give us a call and we’ll talk it through.

CJN: What are the camp’s successes that you will build upon?

Utley: As evidenced by its 115-year history of close community, Mandel JCC’s Camp Wise prioritizes relationships. Camper to camper, cabin communities, and as a whole, camp– building relationships is the core of what we do. Camp is strong and will be strengthened as we deepen this emphasis. In our world today children, young adults and all of us have been living through an extended time of uncertainty and even trauma. The supportive, caring and nurturing environment of the camp community offers opportunity for stability, healing, confidence and growth.

CJN: How will you raise the bar for the Camp Wise experience?

Utley: I’m already impressed by the creative staff, countless joyful camp traditions and energetic optimism about the summer ahead. I look forward to doing a lot of listening to staff members, campers, parents and community supporters this summer, and in the year, in order to build a shared vision of what raising the bar looks like for Camp Wise. Also, more ice cream and good camp surprises never hurt.

CJN: What is your three- to five-year vision for the camp?

Utley: Recent times have taught us that much can change in three-to-five years. I’m eager to engage our team of camp professionals, our camp committee and our community members to envision an ambitious plan for this next era of Camp Wise. My hope is that we can continue to develop the quality of the camper and staff experience in order to grow the reach of Camp Wise into the community in steady and sustainable ways. Jewish Cleveland will be strengthened by Camp Wise’s development in the future and I plan to share the magic of Jewish camping with people of all ages in our community and through the Mandel JCC.

CJN: How do you plan to connect with those that are not aware of Camp Wise?

Utley: Camp Wise’s families are our most influential marketing team. Word of mouth is the best way camps connect with new families. Our reach will grow because of excellent staff and camper experiences each summer. We will also engage our amazing alumni community to help spread the word and grow sub-communities in new cities where alumni choose to send their children and grandchildren to Camp Wise.

CJN: What is your favorite part of being director of Camp Wise?

Utley: Seeing people grow, be the best version of themselves, and bring camp’s energy into their lives after summer. Camp has always been my happy place – a place of friendship, immersion in nature, close community, spiritual growth, music, laughter and fun. My sense of accomplishment as director will come from watching our campers and staff members overcome challenges, learn life lessons and grow over the course of a summer.