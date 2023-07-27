Mean Joe Advertising owner and founder Todd Berk has been interested in advertisements since childhood. After attending Orange High School in Pepper Pike, he pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism at The Ohio State University in Columbus, where he focused on the advertising tract of the school’s journalism program.
Berk, a congregant at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, then worked in radio advertising across the country and at Cleveland’s WMMS, WNCX and WTAM for 25 years. After that, with a desire for more creative freedom, the Solon resident set out to establish his full-service ad agency in 2012, he said.
In 11 years, Mean Joe Advertising in Chagrin Falls has grown to seven employees and over 15 clients which he calls partners, such as Northeast Factory Direct, University Hospitals and Universal Windows Direct.
Berk told the Cleveland Jewish News he looks forward to working with more businesses in the coming years.
CJN: What would you like people to know about Mean Joe Advertising?
Berk: Since February 2012, Mean Joe Advertising has specialized in what we call advertising partnerships. When we work with a business, we don’t look at them as a client or a customer, they’re our partners and that’s how closely we work with them. For most of our partners, Mean Joe Advertising is not only their external advertising agency – we’re also their marketing department. For example, we work with Northeast Factory Direct. Just about anything anyone would see or hear, which could be radio, TV, print, direct mail, social media, or any type of online advertising is coming through Mean Joe Advertising and has been for over 10 years.
CJN: What attracted you to advertising?
Berk: When I was 11 years old, I saw a Super Bowl commercial for Coca-Cola, featuring “Mean” Joe Green, a player from our most hated rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Every year they do a countdown of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time and it’s still one of the top commercials. That one commercial touched so many people and is a real example of the power of good advertising. When I started the company 33 years later, that iconic commercial inspired the name. I can also remember that even though my dad was not in advertising, we still had conversations about it because I was interested from a young age.
CJN: What inspired you to launch your own advertising firm?
Berk: I went to college at The Ohio State University as a journalism major in the advertising track. Right after college, I was a copywriter at a small ad agency, then I went into radio advertising sales and eventually management for 25 years. The whole time I felt like when you’re doing that, and you’re selling advertising, you’re just talking about the one station that you’re selling. When you’re an advertising agency you’re more of a consulting partner. That gives us the opportunity to look at the full spectrum – radio, cable, print, everything – to put together the best plan for that company.
CJN: What excites you most about working in advertising?
Berk: Even as a kid and all the way through college, I wanted to be creative and create commercials. I always was and still am enthralled with advertising. Working with our partners at Mean Joe Advertising, they need results. So, what excites me now is seeing how our plan and our creative concepts get those results and help our partners reach their goals.