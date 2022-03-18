The Cleveland Jewish News and Medical Mutual will present “An Evening with Emmy and Tony award-winner Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody” from 7 to 8 p.m. May 1 at the Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple-Tifereth Israel on the campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

A discussion with Patinkin and Grody, who are married, will be moderated by Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, which will be followed by an audience Q&A.

General admission seats are $60.

A limited number of VIP seats are available for $160 and include a VIP reception from 6 to 7 p.m. with special welcoming remarks from Patinkin and Grody, heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and soft drinks.

A livestream viewing option is $18. A private single-use link to the livestream will be emailed on the afternoon of May 1.

To purchase tickets, visit cjn.org/Patinkin.

If You Go WHAT: The Cleveland Jewish News and Medical Mutual will present “An Evening with Emmy and Tony award-winner Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody” WHEN: 7 to 8 p.m. May 1 WHERE: Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center, 1855 Ansel Road, Cleveland INFO & TICKETS: General admission seats $60; VIP seats $160; livestream viewing option is $18. To purchase tickets, visit cjn.org/Patinkin. SPONSORS: Title sponsor: Medical Mutual. The event is in partnership with Zashin & Rich. VIP sponsor: Designer Accents at Home. Supporting sponsors: Clothes Mentor; COIT Cleaning and Restoration Services; Krause Family Foundation; Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co. L.P.A.; and Wayside Furniture. Venue sponsor: Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

Patinkin has carved out a career including theater, concert stage, film, television and as a recording artist.

In his 1980 Broadway debut, Patinkin won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “Sunday in the Park with George.”

In 1989, Patinkin began his concert career at Joseph Papp’s Public Theater in New York City. Since then, he has toured his various solo concerts across North America, in London’s West End, through Australia and New Zealand, as well as on Broadway and Off-Broadway. His newest solo concert is “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries.”

Patinkin’s feature films include “The Princess Bride,” playing Inigo Montoya, “Yentl,” playing opposite Barbra Streisand, “Before You Know It,” “Life Itself,” “Wonder,” “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” “The Queen of Spain,” “Ali and Nino,” “Wish I Was Here,” “The Wind Rises,” “Everybody’s Hero,” “The Choking Man,” “Pinero,” “The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland,” “Lulu on the Bridge,” “Men with Guns,” “The Music of Chance,” “Daniel,” “Ragtime,” “Impromptu,” “The Doctor,” “Alien Nation,” “Dick Tracy,” “The House on Carroll Street,” “True Colors” and “Maxie.”

In television, Patinkin was recently seen as Judge Wackner in the Paramount+ series “The Good Fight.” He won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series, “Chicago Hope,” and starred in the CBS series, “Criminal Minds,” and in the Showtime Original Series, “Dead Like Me,” and “Homeland” as CIA agent Saul Berenson.

As a recording artist on CBS Records, Patinkin released two solo albums, “Mandy Patinkin” and “Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Dress Casual.”

In a New York Times article appearing March 15, Patinkin said he finds healing in refugee work and praying with his dog.

As diverse as his professional life has been, Patinkin’s education in the field of social activism has been even more varied and continues to evolve. He has helped raise funds for organizations, including Brady Campaign, PAX, Doctors Without Borders, Association to Benefit Children, American Jewish World Service, Search For Common Ground, National Dance Institute and the ACLU. He is a board member of the Arava Institute and continues to work with the International Rescue Committee, highlighting the plight of refugees worldwide.

Patinkin to star in new Hulu show, 'Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem' The TV overlords have answered my personal prayer to have more of my favorite mensch Mandy Patinkin on TV, giving him a Hulu show called “Care…

Grody left Los Angeles for New York City and found herself employed on Broadway in “Scapino.” Off-Broadway followed with appearances at Joseph Papp’s Public Theatre, including “Fishing” by Michael Weller, “Museum,” by Tina Howe, directed by Max Stafford-Clark, “Nasty Rumors” and “Final Remarks” by Susan Miller directed by A.J Antoon, and “Lulu Bett” directed by Jack Hofsiss at the Berkshire Theatre Festival.

Grody received Obie Awards for her performances in “Top Girls” by Caryl Churchill, directed by Max Stafford-Clark and “The Marriage of Bette and Boo” by Christopher Durang, directed by Jerry Zaks.

Grody’s film appearances include “Limbo,” written and directed by John Sayles and “Men with Guns,” also by Sayles, “My Bodyguard,” “Lemon Sisters” with Diane Keaton and Carol Kane, “Another Woman” by Woody Allen and “Reds” by Warren Beatty. Grody’s television appearances include “The Sunset Gang” with Uta Hagen, “Law & Order – Criminal Intent,” “Execution of Private Slovik” with Martin Sheen and many after-school specials.

Title sponsor is Medical Mutual. The event is in partnership with Zashin & Rich. VIP sponsor is Designer Accents at Home. Supporting sponsors are Clothes Mentor; COIT Cleaning and Restoration Services; Krause Family Foundation; Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co. L.P.A.; and Wayside Furniture. Venue sponsor is the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact CJPC event manager Gina Lloyd at 216-342-5196 or email glloyd@cjn.org. Recording, photographing, broadcasting, televising, posting or otherwise reproducing any portion of the event without the express written consent of the CJPC is strictly prohibited.

COVID-19 protocols will be enforced, in accordance with Case Western Reserve University’s COVID-19 Protocols. All guests are required to wear a mask when not eating or drinking.