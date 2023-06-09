The Cleveland Jewish News was named the best non-daily newspaper and the best website in Ohio in the Press Club of Cleveland’s 2023 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards.
The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company captured 24 awards, including a company-record 14 first-place awards. Winners were announced June 2 at the House of Blues in downtown Cleveland.
More than 600 entries were received from journalists around the state, including Cincinnati, Toledo, Columbus and Cleveland. Entries were produced from January to December 2022.
This marks the sixth time in the last nine years the CJN was named the best community newspaper in the statewide competition. Other years were 2021, 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015. The CJN was runner-up in 2022 and 2020.
In addition to cjn.org being named best website in 2023, the CJN previously won the recognition in 2019 and 2018, and was runner-up in 2020.
The CJN also won first place for best section for local news for non-daily newspapers for the sixth consecutive year.
“This recognition from our industry peers is a testament to the dedication, talent and hard work that each member of our team has contributed – not just those being recognized individually, ” said Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.
“It is truly a moment of celebration and pride for the CJPC as we receive this acknowledgment for our exceptional achievements. These awards reflect our commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering top-quality journalism.”
Earlier this year, the CJN won 10 awards in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors contest.
1st - Digital Media: Newspaper Website
Editor Bob Jacob
Open - Best in Ohio, Headline Writing: Body of Work
“Yeshiva U’s Turell hopes to become first Orthodox Jew to play in NBA despite being a long shot”
“Nike slam dunk. The other shoe falls on Irving”
“Dog gone it No kosher franks at Progressive Field”
“Maize and blue leaves Buckeyes black and blue”
“Zelenskyy defiant determined defender”
- Judge’s comments: All the entries had good, clever headlines. It was tough. Jacob had nice use of puns and wordplay without being trite.
1st - Open – Obituary: “Wolstein recalled for ‘rescuing and improving’ Flats”
- Judge’s comments: Wonderful use of both sources and his prior coverage; very heartfelt.
2nd - Open – Headline Writing Newspapers Daily and Non-Daily: “Nike slam dunk: The other shoe falls on Irving”
- Both parts of the headline were catchy while informative.
3rd - Non-daily Newspapers Breaking News: “Dallas rabbi who grew up in Beachwood prays for colleague in hostage situation”
2nd Non-Daily Newspapers Sports: “Turell hopes to become first Orthodox Jew to play in NBA despite being a long shot”
- Judge’s comments: Very interesting reading. I loved the angles they all took in their writing.
Design Manager Stephen Valentine
Visuals - Best in Ohio, Page Design: Body of Work
“Akron-based maker of Purell celebrates 75 years of cleaning up”
“Winter with Wildlife”
“Restaurateur Douglas Katz brings Amba to Hingetown”
“Pop Culture CLE brings creative gourmet desserts to Solon”
“Canvas Spring 2022”
1st - Visuals Covers, General Circulation: Canvas Magazine Spring 2022
- Judge’s comments: Simple design with great use of color. Cover pops.
1st - A1 News Front Daily and Non-Daily Newspapers: Body of Work
- Judge’s comments: Excellent use of photography, typography and proportionality.
2nd - Visuals Spread or Multi-page Tabs: “Akron-based maker of Purell celebrates 75 years of cleaning up”
Lifestyles Editor Amanda Koehn and former Columbus Bureau Chief Stephen Langel
1st, Non-Daily Newspapers Breaking News: “Rabbi Weiss suspended following arrest”
- Judge’s comments: In-depth reporting in the aftermath of a disturbing event that rocked the community. Well done all around.
1st, Non-daily Newspaper, Community/Local Coverage: “Rabbi Weiss suspended following arrest”
Lifestyles Editor Amanda Koehn
3rd, Magazines General, Circulation Features: Personality Profile “Diane Therese Pinchot’s sculptures search the world for what’s sacred” in Canvas magazine
- Judge’s comments: Fascinating woman: nun, political prisoner, artist.
Staff Reporter Becky Raspe
1st - Non-Daily Newspapers Arts and Entertainment: “Fran Lebowitz talks causing trouble, Jewish childhood, ahead of Playhouse Square visit”
- Judge’s comments: The writer pulled some memorable quotes from the interview with Lebowitz, making it an entertaining read.
2nd - Non-Daily Newspapers Arts and Entertainment: “Patinkin, Grody open up in backstage interview with CJN”
Senior Designer Jessica Simon
Visuals - Best in Ohio, Page Design: Body of Work
“Akron Art Museum ruminates on ‘State of Art’ with new exhibit”
“Galleries share ideas for gifts that support local artists and shops”
“Pop art legend Andy Warhol’s Jewish icons find a new home at The Temple-Tifereth Israel”
“Professionals share approach for capturing the big day in pictures”
“The May repurposes an iconic Cleveland building”
Digital Marketing Manager Cheryl Sadler
1st - Visuals, Best Use of Multimedia: “Temple Emanu El to Toast 75 years with gala weekend”
Digital Content Producers DeAnna MacKeigan and Megan Roth
1st - Digital Media, Online Storytelling: “‘The Horseshoe’ celebrates century of winning, tradition”
- Judge’s comments: O-H! (I-O!) Loved this package, not just because of the subject. Great use of media here, from the YouTube video featuring staff sharing personal memories of Ohio Stadium to the online poll and so much more. The layered interaction kept me engaged (and clicking) throughout, and not just because I was judging it. You had a solid story that you took to the next level by embracing multiple formats.
2nd - Visuals, Best Use of Multimedia: “‘The Horseshoe’ celebrates century of winning, tradition”
Staff Reporter Courtney Byrnes
2nd - Non-Daily Newspapers Features: General: “Former home ‘just blown up and bombed’”
- Judge’s comments: The writer thoughtfully reported the generational trauma of war experienced by a Jewish Ukrainian family watching and waiting to see what becomes of their country of origin.
Columnist Regina Brett
2nd Open Columns: General News: “Finding hope at a place called Lake Hope”