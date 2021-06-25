The Cleveland Jewish News was named the best newspaper in Ohio in the Press Club of Cleveland’s 2021 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards held virtually June 24 due to COVID-19. This marks the fifth time in the last seven years the CJN was named the No. 1 community newspaper. Other years were 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015.
In addition, the CJN won for best section for non-daily newspapers for local news section for the fifth consecutive year.
In total, the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company captured 22 awards.
Here is a list of all the CJN’s 2021 Press Club awards:
• The CJN was named the best community newspaper in Ohio.
• CJN staff won best section for the local news section for non-daily newspapers.
• First place for breaking news by non-daily newspaper was captured by Managing Editor Bob Jacob and Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman for “Federal agents raid Tibor’s Kosher Meats, three houses.”
• Kaufman received first place (in the non-daily news category) for features, personality profile for “The CJN goes one-on-one with Amy Acton: State medical director talks Judaism, Israel, COVID-19 and more.”
• Kaufman also took third in the same category for her profile on Harlan Diamond, “Diamond was a precious gem in catering business for 70 years.”
• Columnist Bob Abelman was named best in Ohio for reviews/criticism. Abelman also took first place for reviews/criticism in the open category for “‘Sleuth’ delectably twists and turns upon the Hanna Theatre stage.” Judges wrote, “Clearly written, classically structured review with no spoilers. Sorry I missed the show.”
• Lifestyles Editor Amanda Koehn and Kaufman took second place for community/local coverage in non-daily news for “Social media sparks police investigation.”
• Digital Marketing Manager Cheryl Sadler and Digital Content Producer Alyssa Schmitt took second place for breaking news series for their COVID-19 coverage via breaking news alerts in the digital media category.
• Second place for infographics in digital media went to Sadler and Schmitt for “A timeline of Ohio’s response to COVID-19.”
• Design manager Stephen Valentine received second place for the Sept. 25 CJN in visuals category “A-1” news front daily and non-daily newspapers.
• For non-daily newspapers, Staff Reporter McKenna Corson took second place for general feature writing for “Not Color Blind: How Cleveland’s Black Jews have persevered through racism, anti-Semitism to push for equality.” Judges wrote, “Full portraits of people who may share a subculture but whose life experiences are wholly different. Revealed their worlds with care.”
• Corson also took second place for best obituary in the open category for “Holocaust survivor overcame odds to educate people.”
• For best newspaper website, cjn.org captured third place.
• For general news column in the open category, Columnist Regina Brett took third for “Black Lives Matter. Period.” Judges wrote, “The columnist’s personal voice comes through beautifully in this clear and straightforward column.”
• Jacob captured third in Ohio for best headline writing.
• Valentine received third in Ohio for best page design for the 2020 Passover cover. Judges wrote, “The Zoom holiday photo illustration particularly captures this crazy time.”
• Sadler and Schmitt took third place for online storytelling for “Beachwood settles second claim related to mayor’s conduct” on cjn.org.
• Sadler and Schmitt also received third place for use of social media for General Election tweets.
Canvas, the Company’s arts and culture magazine, received the following awards for its Winter 2020 issue:
• Valentine received first place for single-page design, magazine in the visuals category for Canvas Winter 2020 cover.
• For art features in the general circulation magazines category, Canvas Editor Koehn and Kaufman captured second place for their “Who’s Next” package on emerging artists.
• For best magazine website, canvascle.com received second place.