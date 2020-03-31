The Cleveland Jewish News captured 18 awards, including being named best newspaper in Ohio, in the 2019 Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition.
The CJN received six first-place awards in the annual competition, which was announced March 23. The place-winners were announced early because the annual May awards ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.
Fifty-six newspapers submitted 1,630 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2019. The CJN was the only weekly competing against the daily newspapers.
The CJN competed with newspapers that have circulation of 8,000 to 11,999.
“It is particularly gratifying to see the hard work of our journalists rewarded for their exceptional reporting on important community news stories we told over the past year,” said Kevin S. Adelstein, CEO and publisher of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. “This is local, community journalism at its core.”
Finishing behind the CJN in general excellence, representing the best newspaper, were The Daily Standard of Celina in second place and The Medina Gazette in third place.
• The CJN swept the best investigative reporting category, taking first place for the story, “Teacher resigns amid misconduct complaints,” by Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman, then-Columbus Bureau Chief Amanda Koehn and former Staff Reporter Ed Carroll. The CJN also received a second-place award in the category for its Beachwood mayor and council coverage by CJN Managing Editor Bob Jacob and Kaufman.
• CJN Columnist Regina Brett received first place for best columnist for her body of work, “Actions speak louder than words,” “Read this. Real journalism matters,” “Thanks, Mr. Rogers, it’s ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,’” and “Yom Kippur – a day to atone, a day to grow.”
• Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman took first place for best news writer for her body of work, including, “Beachwood settles with mayor’s secretary over allegation,” “CJN inquiry prompts MGM Resorts to change ‘six-pointed star’ logo,” “Herdman cracks down on white supremacists” and “Podl finds solace in rabbis, family, friends during six-month ordeal.”
• The CJN swept the best digital project category with “18 Difference Makers 2019” and “Morton L. Mandel, 1921-2019,” in first and second, respectively. Digital Marketing Manager Cheryl Sadler was responsible for the project.
• Digital Content Producer Alyssa Schmitt received third place for best video for “Milton and Tamar Maltz – Lifetime Achievement Award.”
• Staff Reporter Becky Raspe won first place for best business writer for her body of work including “Food for a cause: Truman’s 216 supports charity while offering ‘fun atmosphere,’” “Larder celebrates ‘absolutely fantastic’ first anniversary,” “Mitchell’s Ice Cream scoops up 20 sweet years” and “Transplanted couple hopes to see dough in bakery business.”
• Managing Editor Bob Jacob received second place in the best news writer category for body of work, “Horror and history: Cincinnati’s new Holocaust museum has authentic touch,” “Miller, recalled as ‘giant in the Jewish world,’ passes away at 97,” “Pepper Pike gas-line explosion” and “Retired San Diego police chief from Beachwood attends funeral service, community vigil.”
• Jacob received third place for spot news coverage for “Pepper Pike Gas-Line Explosion.”
• Jacob also received third place for best headline writer for body of work, “Hands off, dance off: Studio owner gets creative when teaching Orthodox couple,” “For decades, customers couldn’t Passover opportunity to visit Al Paul Auto Wash,” “Lookout La-La Land, LeBron’s Lakers land Davis” and “What if Garrett wasn’t Myles away from connecting with the helmet?”
• Design Manager Stephen Valentine won awards for best illustration or informational graphic. He placed second for “Richest Jews” and third for “New Eruv Map,” respectively.
• Columnist Les Levine received second place for best sports columnist for body of work, “Browns, Patriots game shows who’s changed – and what hasn’t for Cleveland,” “CSU hopes Gates can open door to cage success,” “Indians’ Carrasco, Browns’ Davis linked in history” and “What if Garrett wasn’t Myles away from connecting with the helmet?”
• Designer Jessica Simon received third place for best graphics artist body of work, “Yael Ron bids farewell to Cleveland,” in the CJN, and three stories appearing in the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company’s Balanced Family magazine: “Drive Time,” “Fun at the old ballpark” and “Spring Refresh.”
• Second place for best feature photo went to Staff Reporter McKenna Corson for “Dream Come True for Mayor of Menorah Park.”
• Former Staff Reporter Ed Carroll received second place in best sports enterprise for “Personnel Foul?”
Contest entries were judged by editors from Michigan newspapers.
In announcing the awards to the CJN staff and board of directors, Adelstein noted, “While it’s never a bad time to share such exciting news, this time appears and feels more emotionally rewarding than others.”
The Associated Press is a nonprofit news cooperative representing American newspaper and broadcast stations.