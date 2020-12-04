The Cleveland Jewish News is one of more than 20 Northeast Ohio print, radio and television news outlets partnered with the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative.
NEOSOJO is a diverse group of reporters and editors working together to report on the serious impact COVID-19 is having on marginalized people in our region. But we’re not just focused on problems. We’re also spotlighting the solutions that hard-working community members and organizations are trying to pilot in this new and uncertain time.
This teamwork helps us all produce enlightening stories despite shrinking staffs and advertising revenues that have hit Ohio newsrooms hard in recent years. According to a 2019 report from Policy Matters Ohio, the number of newspaper journalists in Ohio dropped by about 43% from 2012 to 2018 – more than 1,000 journalists.
NEOSOJO is trying to build back some of that lost coverage, reporting on local issues that matter to our neighbors, using funding from the Solutions Journalism Network and the Knight Foundation.
Want to learn more? NEOSOJO just launched its website – neosojo.com – which has all of our solutions stories in one place. It’s made possible by the staff at the Cuyahoga County Public Library.
So far, the collaborative has written stories about people working together to prevent evictions, about local doctors working hard to build trust in Black communities during a pandemic, and about advocates working hard to make sure that homeless people and domestic violence survivors are safely housed.
Read them all at neosojo.com. It’s your entrance to the wonderful storytelling talents of all of the partners of the collaborative.